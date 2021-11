The first Halo Infinite event is here, and players can earn Samurai armor and more by leveling up the Fracture Tenrai event pass. This is a free Battle Pass that will be active until the event ends, so anyone can unlock the rewards as long as they put in the time to level up the pass. Halo Infinite‘s Battle Pass progression has been criticized by many players, and the Fracture Tenrai event pass unfortunately works the same way. The most prestigious rewards are obviously at the end of the event pass, but getting there can take quite a while. Here’s how to level up the Fracture Tenrai event pass in Halo Infinite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO