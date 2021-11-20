ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Outdoors briefs for Nov. 20

shorelinemedia.net
 6 days ago

This fall, you can report your 2021 deer harvest online. All data collected helps the Department of Natural Resources manage the deer population in Michigan. Reporting your deer is optional, but highly encouraged. When you report your harvest, you’ll be asked to give your license number; date of birth;...

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

Related
shorelinemedia.net

MY TURN: How to make an honest hunter, dishonest

As I sit and write this, the 2021 firearm deer season is coming to a close. I have hunted my entire life and I am also a proud retiree of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) having spent 35 years with Parks and Recreation and finishing my career as a district supervisor. I also was a hunter education instructor for over ten years. I guess I have a bone to pick with the DNR over the baiting issue that has divided the hunting community.
LIFESTYLE
West Central Tribune

Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published Nov. 13, 2021

Extend your season with mums: Nov. 17, noon to 1 p.m., AgCountry Auditorium, University of Minnesota’s West Central Research and Outreach Center, 46352 State Hwy. 329 in Morris. The class is presented by Reba Gilliand, West Otter Tail Master Gardener. This “Come Grow with Us” class is free, but donations are accepted. Registration is required upon arrival. Masks required when indoors at any University of Minnesota facility, regardless of vaccination status. More information at wcroc.cfans.umn.edu or 320-589-1711.
NEW LONDON, MN
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
abc27.com

Winter Outlook 2021-22: First Snowfall Not Far Away

After a dead quiet 2020, last winter finally brought us some snow! Most of the snow fell in Mid-December and February, with no snow in March for the first time since 2012. Last year, we were in a weak to moderate La Nina winter, which is when water temperatures in the central pacific are cooler than normal. The same pattern will persist this winter…so does that mean a similar winter to last year? In some ways, yes! A big part of our winter outlook is looking at previous years with similar conditions in the fall. We call that analog forecasting. These are the years we ended up with when accounting for trends with La Nina, water temperatures over the northern and eastern pacific, and polar vortex strength. In most of these years, snowfall was actually pretty close to normal, along with overall precipitation. None of these years featured a historic snowstorm, and temperatures in most years averaged slightly above normal, a good sign for those not exactly wanting a blockbuster winter.
HARRISBURG, PA
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather Prediction: 13-20 Inches of Snow On the Way

What’s on tap for the next few months, as far as weather, in Michigan? The past two Michigan winters have been pretty mild, which is good news for me, since I don’t like winter. Here’s the prediction for this year. According to Fox 2, Michigan is in for a “La...
MICHIGAN STATE
WGME

The New Hampshire legend of 56 inches of snow in 24 hours

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Thanksgiving week 1943 was very different than this week. I first learned about the legend of this three-day storm when I was a weather observer at the Mount Washington Observatory a little over 20 years ago. Locals in the area remember it well. The storm provided snow...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Hunting License#Briefs#Birds#Deer Season#Dnr#Cwd
Gazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting Nov. 15

Colorado Mountain Club Pikes Peak Group’s annual meeting — 5-8 p.m., Trails End Taproom, 3103 W. Colorado Ave. Registration required: tinyurl.com/56ynudcn. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Kane Ranch Open Space, 5K, Saturday. Bear Creek Nature Center...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
visithumphreys.com

Humphreys Co. Outdoor Report for Nov. 21st

Lake levels in the New Johnsonville area this week are predicted to be just under the 355 ft mark. Flow rates are also going to be backed off from the previous weeks mid 40,000 cfs to and average of 36,000 cfs. Water temperatures have fallen slightly, with an average of 67 degrees. I really don't have a comprehensive fishing report this week, as the strong winds kept most fishermen off the lake, and with a cold front blowing through this past Thursday, air temps have fallen as well, and most anglers opted to stay at home or in the woods chasing a muzzle loader buck.
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN
CBS Denver

Puppy Importing Leading To Disease Outbreaks In Colorado

(CBS4) – Some Colorado pet rescue organizations have become multi-million dollar puppy importers. A CBS4 investigation found protections, for pets and people, haven’t kept up. Shelby Elliot among thousands of Coloradans who’ve adopted a rescue dog. She says it was love at first site. “We went to a couple different shelters, and we saw (him) and all three of us in my household decided he was the one.” (credit: Shelby Eliot) When she spotted the black and white puppy at New Hope Rescue in Colorado Springs, she knew it was meant to be. What she didn’t know is the puppy, who she would name Billy,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Skiers, Snowboarders Rejoice As Metro Ski Areas Start To Reopen

AFTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Winter sports are officially back in the Upper Midwest. Several local ski areas reopened for the season this week, just in time for the Thanksgiving break. Afton Alps opened Wednesday afternoon, and skiers and snowboarders quickly lined up to take their first runs of the year. In Wisconsin, Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Area opened earlier Thanksgiving week thanks to hard-working snow machines battling mild temperatures. “Unfortunately Mother Nature had other plans this year, and we started a bit later than we have in the past,” Trollhaugen Marketing Director Marsha Hovey said. Despite a late start, Hovey anticipates another busy year. During...
AFTON, MN
shorelinemedia.net

Holiday travel rebounds despite ongoing pandemic

More than 53 million Americans are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday despite near record gas prices, crowded airports and rising cases of COVID-19 in many regions of the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association. (Nov. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
TRAVEL
shorelinemedia.net

Library showcasing Hanukkah in weekly family activity packet

The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday at both library locations in Ludington and Scottville, with this week's theme being Hanukkah. One way to find out more about the holiday is online through a program through the Library of Michigan called PebbleGo via...
LUDINGTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy