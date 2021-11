Residents on the Kewash Nature Trail can now enjoy a story as they get their daily exercise. The story walk installation has been completed and is featuring its first book “Let’s Go On a Hike.” Residents can start near the gazebo at the beginning of the trail in Keota, go for a half-mile walk or run to the east end of the Lagos Acres Golf and Country Club and stop at 22 posts along the way to enjoy the featured book. Wilson Memorial Public Library Director Toni Greiner says that different books will be placed in the posts throughout the year depending on the weather. She shares how the project began and the goal they hope to achieve, “It all kind of started through COVID when people couldn’t get into the library to read books. I had heard about this and thought, ‘What a great opportunity to get people out and read a book.’ The story walk is a way to combine physical activity and literacy, [which] is what the main goal is. And with all of the improvements and things they have done with the nature trail, I just thought it was a good addition to people out there and use the trail.”

KEOTA, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO