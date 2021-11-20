Give thanks for all, including God

The Gospel reading in my devotions for Tuesday, November 23, was from Matthew 15:21-29, in which we hear about Jesus healing the daughter of a Canaanite woman in the area of Tyre and Sidon, northwest of the nation of Judea. Jesus’ act of power and mercy for the woman’s daughter did not come without some puzzling conversation, words which may shock us today. But, in the end Jesus praises the woman, and gives her good news. "Woman, you have great faith! Your request is granted." As this account closes we are told the result of Jesus’ words, “And her daughter was healed from that very hour.” (Matthew 15:29) The devotional thought which followed this reading came from Martin Luther, who encouraged other children of God to have faith like this woman, to contend with God in prayer, to trust and act on our Lord’s promises. That is an important reminder. I personally seek to act in such faith.

