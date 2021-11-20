ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give thanks for all, including God

By Tracey Zimmerman
Evening Star
 6 days ago

I love Thanksgiving. I love the food. Our family will enjoy deviled eggs, cheese ball and crackers, stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and more for our feast. This year I am cooking all day the day before with my girls, and for that, I am most thankful!. Every...

www.kpcnews.com

Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Stop fighting battles that are not yours

Imagine watching a game on TV, and we start telling the player to do one thing after another, thinking that they will do what we are telling them to do. “You must not fear them, for the Lord your God Himself fights for you.’” (Deuteronomy 3:22) That is ridiculous. But...
jacksonnewspapers.com

Tressie and Russell Steele have been married for 70 years. They give all the credit to God.

EVANS — The most challenging part of Tressie and Russell Steele's marriage began almost exactly one year after they tied the knot. He was drafted. She was 18 and he was 19, the couple began their marriage on Oct. 1, 1951. Just a week after their one-year anniversary, Russell was enlisted in the Army and soon found himself far away from the love of his life and everything he'd ever known.
RIPLEY, WV
The Weekly Challenger

Thankful That God Is In Control

Paul writes this letter during a time much like ours where they experienced worries, concerns, and problems that perplexed them. Paul reminds his readers that they belong to the Lord and because he is always in control their posture before him should be one of trusting him amidst the trials. They should be peaceful because of him against the panic for the Lord will triumph over the trouble and times in which they lived.
ncadvertiser.com

The God Squad: Thank you for your service

Nov. 11 was Veterans Day and it is high up on my list of American secular holidays that have spiritual undertones. We just brought to mind Halloween, and we can add Valentine’s Day, Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, but this week it was time to pause and thank the men and women who have chosen to serve our country in our armed forces. There are many ways to serve America, but this choice is supreme because it also entails the willingness to lay down one’s life for our nation. To choose to do that is a sacred choice.
Daily Advance

God sets the table, all we need do is say 'thank you'

Jesus encountered 10 lepers one day on His journey to Jerusalem. They cried out asking to be healed by the Messiah, and Jesus responded, “Go to your priest and present yourself.” As they walked away, they were made clean. Luke shows us that only one of the 10 returned to...
ncadvertiser.com

The God Squad: Weird Thanksgiving things to be thankful for …

Herewith I present my annual essay on things we don’t ever include in our formulaic list of Thanksgiving blessings like family, food, home and football games. In the past I have given thanks for high-voltage repair linemen, nursing home workers, and squirrels. Of course, I encourage all of you, dear readers, to send me your off-the-grid Thanksgiving thanks so that the scope of our thankfulness and the depth of our blessings can become evident to each of us.
jamestowngazette.com

God acts. We thank. We respond.

If you can get past the ever growing aisles of Christmas decorations and listen through the carols that have already snuck into our radios, you can see Thanksgiving is all around us. School children are creating construction paper buckle hats and feather headdresses, moms are posting “thanksgiving challenges” on their newsfeeds, and turkeys everywhere are running for cover. It’s a wonderful time of year as we get to witness again and again our collective heart turn toward gratitude for all that we have.
ARCADE, NY
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

For a rich experience in life, be thankful to God

There is no doubt that you, everyone else, and I are well blessed by God. This fact is a given. But, the rub is, do you feel well blessed by God? If you do not feel well blessed by God, it is probably because you have never been thankful for the evident ways in which He has blessed you. I have known people like that. Such people do not seem to have a rich experience in life.
Wilson County News

Let’s give thanks for the ample blessings all around us

By Elaine KolodziejI received a letter taking me to task for spreading “hate” in my column about Mama Bear explaining the chant, “Let’s Go, Brandon,” <https://www.wilsoncountynews.com/?s=Lets+go+Brandon>. I wrote that the chant, in my view, was merely a harmless way of letting off steam for conservatives who have endured years of...
southeastoutlook.org

Thankful for God’s promises

Every year during Thanksgiving dinner, Judy passes around a “Blessing Jar”—a tiny container filled with corn. Every family member takes a kernel of corn and then we go around the table and each person expresses gratitude to God for the most significant blessing of the past year and places their corn back in the jar.
Hartselle Enquirer

I thank my God upon every remembrance

There are many things in this life for which I am thankful – so many blessings I can hardly fathom them all. Have you ever tried to count the ways you’re blessed? It’s a humbling thing to consider. This week we will take a day as a nation to be...
Evening Star

Memories by Jane: forever grateful for a caring son

When I had my 85th birthday, I received this card ... A mother is the one who is always close at hand, to give advice when needed or to simply understand. A mother gives you all her love no matter what you do — and when you make mistakes she still believes in you ...
North Platte Telegraph

Ricketts: Giving thanks and giving back

As we enter a season of giving, it’s an opportunity for each of us to reflect on the blessings we’ve received over the last year. When the Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving in 1621, they gave thanks to God for their safe passage to America and the bountiful harvest they had been given. Over 200 years later, President Abraham Lincoln made this celebration a national holiday. Americans from all walks of life celebrate Thanksgiving each November. It’s a time for family and friends to come together, to share a meal and to give thanks.
LINCOLN, NE
Frontiersman

Thankful for God's special love for children — all children

The Gospel reading in my devotions for Tuesday, November 23, was from Matthew 15:21-29, in which we hear about Jesus healing the daughter of a Canaanite woman in the area of Tyre and Sidon, northwest of the nation of Judea. Jesus’ act of power and mercy for the woman’s daughter did not come without some puzzling conversation, words which may shock us today. But, in the end Jesus praises the woman, and gives her good news. "Woman, you have great faith! Your request is granted." As this account closes we are told the result of Jesus’ words, “And her daughter was healed from that very hour.” (Matthew 15:29) The devotional thought which followed this reading came from Martin Luther, who encouraged other children of God to have faith like this woman, to contend with God in prayer, to trust and act on our Lord’s promises. That is an important reminder. I personally seek to act in such faith.
Itemlive.com

Jourgensen: A twisting, turning road called Faith

I am a person of faith and I write for a living, but I’ve always been uncomfortable writing about faith. Oh sure, I’ve written plenty about religion, including dozens of The post Jourgensen: A twisting, turning road called Faith appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Lima News

God bless the USA and thanks to its veterans

Students at Heritage Elementary stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during the school’s annual Veterans Day program Thursday. Courtney Gaiter, who is a member of the Ohio Memorial Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen and a veteran of the US Army, talks to students at Heritage Elementary on Thursday about how proud he is to be an American.
ELIDA, OH
riffmagazine.com

Insert Foot: This Thanksgiving may get some giving thanks, after all

Thanksgiving is a date on a calendar. Beyond that, its meaning and value depends on the year (in my world). Not this year. This one will be different. In the early years, Thanksgiving was the optimistic gateway/family dress rehearsal to the real magical holiday a month later. Maybe like stopping at Magic Mountain for a day on the way to Disneyland.
Telegraph

'I discovered my mother had been lying to me my whole life'

They were tiny pocket-book diaries with jottings of Pooterish banality. Helen Naylor knew that her invalid mother Elinor had been writing them since she was a teenager – five decades of her life squeezed into little more than two inches a day. Sometimes, mother and daughter would sit on the bed together and Elinor would read aloud from what seemed a tedious catalogue of shopping, weather, doctor’s appointments and her various illnesses, which had dominated and warped both their lives. It was her mother’s favourite topic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

