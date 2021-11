A fundraiser that has children running like wolves will return tomorrow after it was sidelined in 2020 because of the pandemic and postponed. The Wolf Pack Run is scheduled for Friday at Lawn School to raise money for the local PTO. During the school day, all Jamestown students, from preschool through eighth grade, will run laps around the fields at the middle school, fueled by pledges from donors. The run was pushed back a week because of rain.

JAMESTOWN, RI ・ 8 DAYS AGO