Bitcoin saw a six-week low beneath $55,000, most altcoins plummeted even more, and Wall Street futures contracts are down as well on new COVID-19 fears. The new COVID-19 variant coming from South Africa has brought more pain to all financial markets. As the futures contracts of the world’s most prominent stock indexes have slumped, the cryptocurrency space experienced a massive correction. Bitcoin dumped to a six-week low, while some altcoins saw double-digit price drops.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO