AT&T (T) CFO Issues Shareholders Update

 6 days ago

Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of AT&T Inc.* (NYSE: T) spoke today at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, where he provided an update to shareholders. Desroches addressed...

StreetInsider.com

Diana Shipping (DSX) Announces Approval for Listing of OceanPal Inc. on Nasdaq Capital Market and Revised Record Date for OceanPal Inc. Spin-Off and US$0.10 Cash Dividend

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has received approval, subject to official notice of issuance, for the listing of the common shares of OceanPal Inc. on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "OP". As the Company previously announced on October 19, 2021, the Company will effect a spin-off of 100% of the common shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, OceanPal Inc., to Diana Shipping Inc.'s existing shareholders as of the record date set forth herein. OceanPal Inc. will act as the holding company for three of the Company's older dry bulk vessels.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital

On 24 November 2021 Kvika banki hf. („the Company") announced that the Board of Directors had exercised its authority according to Temporary Provision IV of the Company's Articles of Association to increase its share capital by ISK 3,666,667 for the purpose of fulfilling the exercising of subscription rights.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

1933 Industries Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB: TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that all matters set forth by the Company were approved during its Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Lee Enterprises (LEE) Adopts Limited-Duration Shareholder Rights Plan

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan ("Rights Plan"). The Rights Plan is effective immediately. The limited-duration Rights Plan was adopted in response to...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Lundin Energy to hold a virtual investor presentation on 8 December 2021

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) is pleased to invite investors to a virtual corporate presentation, held by Nick Walker, President and CEO, on Wednesday, 8 December 2021 at 18.00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session, where Nick will be joined by Teitur Poulsen, CFO. There is no specific agenda for the presentation but it will be an opportunity to hear the latest news from the Company and give the opportunity to ask questions of management.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Split Into Two Public Companies, CEO Tells WSJ

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) plans to break up into two companies, splitting off the $15-billion-a-year division that sells Band-aid bandages, Tylenol medicines and Johnson's Baby Powder, according to the Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Semantix to go Public via Merger with Alpha Capital (ASPC)

Semantix, Latin America's first fully integrated data software platform, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Alpha Capital (Nasdaq: ASPC), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") focused on technology. The announcement marks the first time a Latin American-focused technology SPAC has merged with a target company.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Deere & Co. (DE) Tops Q4 EPS by 22c

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) reported Q4 EPS of $4.12, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $3.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Company Outlook &...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Serabi Gold plc("Serabi" or the "Company") Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting. The Company announces that will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting ("the Meeting") on Wednesday 22 December 2021, at the offices of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Dillard's (DDS) Declares $15 Special Dividend; 4.1% Yield

Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) declared a special dividend of $15 per share. The company said the special dividend follows its recent record financial performance. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Declares $1.13 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share, or $4.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 6, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Graig Suvannavejh downgraded TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $26.00 (from $33.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade TGTX to Sell from Neutral and reduce our 12-month price target to $26 (18% downside vs.37% average upside for our coverage universe) as we revisit the company's pending launches in CLL/MS. TGTX is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of assets addressing various B cell malignancies - including an approved product for non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), and a late-stage development candidate for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis (MS) among others. The company's portfolio is primarily comprised of candidates that employ well-established mechanisms and have similar properties to approved therapies. This strategy reduces clinical risk, and the company has delivered on multiple positive Phase 3 studies over the past several years. However, we believe that the commercial opportunities for TGTX's assets are limited by incumbent products in the indications the company is pursuing, thereby setting the stage for challenging launches in the near term. Within this context, our revenue estimates are 35% below consensus estimates for 2022-2024 revenue and 25% below the company's 2025 revenue target of $1B."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Sceptre Ventures Announces Reinstatement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Not for dissemination in the United States or for release to US news wire services. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / Sceptre Ventures Inc. ("Sceptre" and/or...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Lions Bay Capital Inc. Provides an Update on Sale of Investments

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) ("Lions Bay" or the "Company") announces that it has sold 106,904 common shares of Li-Metal Corp. (CSE: LIM) for gross proceeds of approximately $851K. The proceeds will be used for working capital purposes including:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Leveljump Healthcare Corp. Announces $3.2 Million Term Loan Commitment from TD Canada Trust

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has secured a term loan commitment from TD Canada Trust for $3.2 million for the purpose of closing the Company's previously announced acquisition of three Ontario Diagnostic Imaging Clinics (Press release September 28, 2021).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

DuPont (DD) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

DuPont (NYSE: DD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc. Announces Consolidation and Execution of Letter of Intent to Acquire Lords of Gastown Motorcycle Company

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc.(CSE: LRDS) (OTCQB: PACRF) (FSE: 4XM)(formally Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.) ("Lords" or the "Company")is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent with LORDS OF GASTOWN MOTORCYCLE COMPANY INC., a company existing under the laws of British Columbia ("Gastown") pursuant to which the Company proposes to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Gastown in consideration of the issuance of common shares of the Company for a value to be determined based on a third-party valuation.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA) Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

Valo Health, LLC ("Valo"), the technology company using human-centric data and artificial intelligence (AI) powered computation to transform the drug discovery and development process and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (Nasdaq: KVSA) ("KVSA"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Khosla Ventures, LLC, announced today that both companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the "Business Combination Agreement"), effective immediately.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

