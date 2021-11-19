Review: Mike Mills’ latest masterpiece ‘C’mon C’mon’ stars Joaquin Phoenix at his most engaging

Mike Mills has been getting asked a lot about working with preteen actor Woody Norman in his new film, C’mon C’mon. “I had to do Q&As, like, ‘Was it hard working with a child actor?’” the writer-director said at a Vulture Festival panel about the film, alongside Norman. “I was like, ‘You have no idea how un-childlike this person is. And how childish Joaquin [Phoenix] and Gaby [Hoffman] are!’” Norman backed Mills up with an example involving Phoenix, who plays his uncle and guardian. “When we were doing the chemistry read — I don’t know if I should say this — I knew the lines, he didn’t,” Norman dished. To Phoenix’s credit, Mills added, he didn’t “even know if he’s doing the movie really” at that point. “Woody’s got all his lines memorized, and Joaquin’s kind of looking at the sides,” Mills explained. “And Joaquin just improvised the line, and Woody’s like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, that’s not the line.’ It’s like, Oh! God. Buckle up, be prepared.”
