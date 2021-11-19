ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Mike Mills’ latest masterpiece ‘C’mon C’mon’ stars Joaquin Phoenix at his most engaging

By G. Allen Johnson
San Francisco Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny is a man adrift, floating through his life. He comes from a broken family, and he deals with that through distance, not engagement. He lives alone, has no significant relationships, and his connection between himself and the rest of humanity is his work. He appears to be a...

IndieWire

Joaquin Phoenix Is No Longer Scared by Interviews, Thanks to ‘C’mon C’mon’

It’s hard to imagine an actor with more disdain for the interview process than Joaquin Phoenix. Over the years, Phoenix’s awkward responses to questions from interviews have practically become an extension of his uneasy screen persona. In 2019, he walked out of an interview for “Joker” when asked about whether the movie incited violence, and when another reporter asked him about preparing for the role a few months later, he said it was “old news.” In 2014, he confessed during an Esquire profile that while he didn’t hate doing press, he certainly doesn’t like it, likening himself to “a bratty kid who...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Crafting the Sights and Sounds of ‘C’mon C’mon’

Monochrome is in vogue this awards season as major contenders including “Belfast,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Passing” have all opted for lush black-and-white cinematography. Mike Mills called on “The Favourite” DP Robbie Ryan to shoot his latest project, “C’mon C’mon,” with similar rich imagery. “I freaking love black-and-white movies,” Mills says. “It’s not a binary choice. It’s part of the history of cinema.” The movie, which A24 releases Nov. 19, centers on Joaquin Phoenix’s character, Johnny, a grizzled documentary filmmaker who has never had children, and his precocious, inquisitive 9-year-old nephew Jesse (Woody Norman), who embark on a road trip...
MOVIES
GQMagazine

Joaquin Phoenix and Mike Mills Made the Parenting Movie of the Year

“Can I tell the story of how we first met?” Mike Mills asks Joaquin Phoenix. Phoenix looks skeptical, searching his brain, which is cased on this soggy October morning in New York by a frankly remarkable haircut—the kind of haircut that un-bald actors who play bald get when the not-actually-bald parts start to fuzz up again. A sort of male-pattern-baldness flow around the edges of fresh growth up the middle that creates a look that is more or less: great horned owl. Phoenix definitely does not seem to remember anything notable about the first time that he met the director of his latest movie, and he looks nervous. “Sure, why?...”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘C’mon C’mon

Newcomer Woody Norman Shows Joaquin Phoenix His Inner Child With Mike Mills' Brilliant Dramedy. *NOTE: This review was originally part of our Middleburg Film Festival coverage.*. The adult relationships one forms as a child are often the ones that shape us. C’mon C’mon, the newest feature from 20th Century Women...
MOVIES
Vulture

Woody Norman Knows He Out-Acted Joaquin Phoenix in C’mon C’mon

Mike Mills has been getting asked a lot about working with preteen actor Woody Norman in his new film, C’mon C’mon. “I had to do Q&As, like, ‘Was it hard working with a child actor?’” the writer-director said at a Vulture Festival panel about the film, alongside Norman. “I was like, ‘You have no idea how un-childlike this person is. And how childish Joaquin [Phoenix] and Gaby [Hoffman] are!’” Norman backed Mills up with an example involving Phoenix, who plays his uncle and guardian. “When we were doing the chemistry read — I don’t know if I should say this — I knew the lines, he didn’t,” Norman dished. To Phoenix’s credit, Mills added, he didn’t “even know if he’s doing the movie really” at that point. “Woody’s got all his lines memorized, and Joaquin’s kind of looking at the sides,” Mills explained. “And Joaquin just improvised the line, and Woody’s like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, that’s not the line.’ It’s like, Oh! God. Buckle up, be prepared.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Writer-Director Mike Mills Taps Into Experience Of Parenthood For ‘C’mon C’mon’ – The Contenders L.A.

As with his past features Beginners and 20th Century Women, writer-director Mike Mills focused his latest effort, C’mon C’mon, on family—this time honing in not on his relationship with his father or mother, but instead on that between an adult and a child. “The story, the heart of it came from me having a kid, and living with my kid, and experiencing the world with them,” Mills said Sunday during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles even, “and having someone need you so fully. It’s so intimate, being a parent.” In the A24 pic, Joaquin Phoenix plays Johnny, a radio journalist whose latest...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ABC News

Review: 'C'mon C'mon' a heartfelt family dramedy you won't soon forget

After winning his first Oscar for the vivid, violent portrait he etched in "Joker," Joaquin Phoenix shows his tender side in "C'mon C'mon," a heartfelt family dramedy from writer-director Mike Mills that hits theaters for the holidays and does its job in bracing, bittersweet fashion. Phoenix plays Johnny, a radio...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘C’mon C’mon’: New Wave-esque Statement From Mike Mills is Shapeless; Phoenix Miscast

In “C’mon C’mon,” Joaquin Phoenix plays radio journalist Johnny, a documentary filmmaker whose sister (Gaby Hoffman) asks him to care for her 8-year-old son, Jesse (Woody Norman). Vic is trying to tend to the child’s father, who’s suffering from bipolar disorder. Johnny and Jesse both end up travelling cross-country doing interviews for a news piece he’s working on and, in the process, aw shucks, form a special connection.
MOVIES
MovieMaker

The Title of Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon Was Inspired By This French Composer

Most people listen to upbeat music while they work out — maybe dance music, top 40, or at least something above 150 beats per minute. But not Mike Mills, writer-director of C’mon C’mon, the new drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman. When Mills is at the gym, he listens to Erik Satie, a French composer of soft, languid piano music from the early 1900s.
MOVIES
WRAL News

Review: In ‘C’mon C’mon,’ a plea to listen to the children

It’ll be a sad day for movies the moment Mike Mills stops finding family members to be inspired by. We got “Beginners” because of his father and “20th Century Women” because of his mother. And now, because of his child, we have “C’mon C’mon.”. Though perhaps not as wholly transcendent...
MOVIES
East Bay Times

Mike Mills knows you’re afraid ‘C’mon C’mon’ will be schmaltzy

Mike Mills can’t stop crying. And you won’t either when watching the director and Berkeley native’s latest release, “C’mon C’mon,” opening Nov. 24 in theaters. Mills’ fourth full-length feature is poised to break hearts with its gentle, personal story about a sweet but clueless uncle (Joaquin Phoenix) bonding with his precious Los Angeles nephew (Woody Norman). It makes an ideal cinematic centerpiece for Thanksgiving.
BERKELEY, CA
enstarz.com

Sound and Color: A24's 'C'Mon C'Mon' Staring Joaquin Phoenix Shows Us Communication is the Only Reality

There are very few things we are born knowing. When we are born we can't walk, speak, or care for ourselves. These are all things that we have to learn. As we grow through life, traveling farther and farther away from this unknowing, we forget that it ever existed. We forget there was a time we couldn't think critically or get ourselves where we needed to go: when we were fully subject to the whims of the adults in our lives. We forget that when you are an unknowing, clean, blank canvas of a person, every splash, suggestion, and thought of paint makes an impact. The mind of a child is that kind of clean canvas. Children use their senses to navigate what is to them a new world. Every word out of an adult's mouth has the power to shape the rest of a child's life for when there is nothing to contextualize a comment, it stands alone a colossus within the confines of their limited experiences. It's terrifyingly beautiful and shockingly powerful.
MOVIES
Thrillist

How New Orleans Enchanted 'C'mon C'mon' Director Mike Mills

Beginners and 20th Century Women director Mike Mills' latest,C'mon C'mon, is something of a travelogue. The black-and-white film charts Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix), an Ira Glass-type radio host, who starts to care for the son of his estranged sister, Viv (Gaby Hoffmann), while she is taking care of the kid's troubled father. Johnny's nephew, Jesse (the wonderful Woody Norman), is a savvy and charmingly weird child who likes to pretend he's an orphan and ask his real-life mother about her fake dead children.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thefilmstage.com

Mike Mills on Taking Detours, Geometric Filmmaking, and the Tenderness of C’mon C’mon

Director Mike Mills never shies from talking about his feelings. His films teem with care, compassion, and affection. His characters exude love, or at least wish they were exuding love. His latest is C’mon C’mon, a light comedy-drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman as an uncle and nephew, respectively. Like most stories he writes, the film consists of people spending time together, talking about their emotions—or, more aptly, trying to talk about their emotions. Because sometimes these conversations are hard, especially when you’re having them with someone 30 years younger (or older) than you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Californian

Director Mike Mills talks storytelling, ‘C’mon C’mon’ inspiration

When Mike Mills answers a question, he lets his mouth fall open a bit, looks right at you and starts a breathy, insightful spiel. It suits the filmmaker, who recalls inspiration and feeling with reverence, and if he were a bit more twee, he — and his autofictional movies — might wax simpering.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

C'mon C'mon Review: An Aggravating Art-House Experiment Without An Ounce Of Honesty

Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon exists in a world that might have made sense in a screenplay but doesn’t translate to the screen. At its heart, it’s meant to be -- I believe -- an intimate and emotional journey between an uncle (played by Joaquin Phoenix) and the nephew he rarely sees. Only, their reasons for reuniting are suspect, and the methods by which Mills progresses his admittedly thin story aren’t credible. If and when the movie connects, it’s because Phoenix, an excellent actor, overcomes the narrative ledge onto which Mills has led him, momentarily keeping the film from tumbling down to the pavement and going, “Splat!”
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'C'mon C'mon' review: Joaquin Phoenix stars in moving comedy-drama about an uncle-nephew odyssey across America

It’s not a holiday movie by most definitions. But “C’mon C’mon” makes for ideal holiday theatergoing, as long as going to a theater’s in your pandemic wheelhouse. It’d be compatible on a double bill with “Encanto,” of all things, so that an 11- or 12-year-old might experience two warm, family-centered, contrasting reminders that none of us are perfect but all of us deserve understanding. Writer-director Mike Mills’ film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as a public radio journalist who reenters his nephew’s life, garnered an R rating for a little language here and there. Yet with a film expressing a sincere interest in how kids navigate difficult, unpredictable stretches of their lives, 11 or 12 seems fine to me, sez the big-city liberal who listens to a lot of public radio.
MOVIES

