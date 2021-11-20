ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers: LA Adds Five Players To the 40-man Roster

By Dodgers Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be the offseason, but the Dodgers never stop moving. Or at least making moves. Internal moves, to be more specific. Los...

dailydodgers.com

Dodgers add Jacob Amaya, James Outman, Michael Grove, Eddys Leonard, Jorbit Vivas to 40-man roster

The Dodgers added outfielder James Outman, shortstop Jacob Amaya, infielders Eddys Leobard and Jorbit Vivas, and pitcher Michael Grove to the 40-man roster ahead of Friday afternoon's deadline to set rosters in preparation for the Rule 5 Draft. To make room for them on the now full 40-man roster, outfielders Zack Reks and Billy McKinney were designated for assignment.
MLB
Dodger Insider

40-man roster additions give preview to potential 2022 Dodger big leaguers

If recent history is any indication, at least one of the five players added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster on Friday will wear a Major League uniform in 2022. The Dodgers added five players to the 40-man roster on Friday — the deadline to protect minor league-eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft. That quintet included four of the Dodgers’ top 30 prospects, as rated by MLB.com.
MLB
dodgersdigest.com

Dodgers add Amaya, Leonard, Outman, Grove, Vivas to 40-man, DFA McKinney & Reks

—– Amaya was a guy the Dodgers always seemed to like. When he was drafted in the 11th round in 2017, they paid him overslot to get him and he rewarded them by turning in solid offensive performances as a true shortstop prospect, making it to high-A as a 20-year-old. However, after the 2020 minor-league season was cancelled, 2021 was a disaster. In AA he hit .216/.303/.343/.645 on the year, and his plate discipline that was previously 147 walks to 170 strikeouts for his career cratered to 52 walks and 103 strikeouts. He seemed to get exposed by advanced pitching, but the Dodgers sent him to the Arizona Fall League and he has excelled there. Amaya smashed three homers and put up a 1.020 OPS, walking 13 times and striking out just 12. Add that he is still just 22 and the Dodgers clearly believe in his ability.
MLB
fangraphs.com

Breaking Down the 40-Man Roster Deadline

Friday’s 40-man roster/Rule 5 Draft protection deadline featured the usual flurry of transactional activity. While christening a new wave of big leaguers, the day’s moves also illuminated a secondary effect of recent farm-building trends, and indicated some shifts in the way teams are thinking about the players they do or don’t decide to protect. As I fly through each team’s additions and subtractions from Friday, I’ll flesh out these concepts where they best apply. I’ve tried to give readers a little scouting note on every player, getting into greater detail for players who aren’t yet on The Board (which is where you’ll want to go for in-depth scouting reports) or whose reports I think have meaningfully changed since they were last updated on The Board. Readers should know that when it comes to examining the reasons teams chose not to protect players on Friday, I’m using informed speculation.
BASEBALL
