Supply ‘not an issue’ in Virginia for adults who want a COVID-19 booster

By Abigail Constantino
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the federal government’s announcement opening up COVID-19 boosters to all adults, Virginia said it is ready to give boosters to any resident who wants one and supply is not an issue. The Virginia Department of Health said it welcomes the move by the Centers for Disease Control and...

