The best sparkling wines to buy for Christmas 2021

The traditional Thanksgiving dinner has a reputation for being particularly challenging to successfully pair with wine, but finding a nonalcoholic accompaniment that works with white and dark meat turkey, half a dozen (or more!) sides, and heavily spiced desserts used to be all but impossible. Until recently, the only wineglass-appropriate beverages for nondrinkers were sparkling apple ciders. While there’s nothing wrong with a good old-fashioned bottle of Martinelli’s, it’s just too sweet to bring out the best in herbed stuffing, tart cranberry sauce, and cinnamon-spiced pies. Luckily, there are now plenty of sophisticated nonalcoholic wine alternatives, from those that try to directly emulate wines, to more adventurous flavor combinations beyond a winemaker’s wildest dreams! For something a bit more grown-up than what you used to drink at the kid’s table, there are now zero-proof options to satisfy any palate.
