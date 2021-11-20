The best sparkling wines to buy for Christmas 2021

Never let a bottle of wine go to waste again with the Coravin Sparkling wine preservation system. It holds sparkling wine’s crisp flavor and effervescence for up to four weeks, so you can return to the bottle at a later date. If you just want one glass of bubbly, this wine preservation system allows you to pop any bottle without hesitation. And you won’t have to pour away the rest of the contents since it won’t go bad. Moreover, the Coravin Sparkling works by pressurizing the bottle with CO2 to lock in flavor. Best of all, the indicator will switch from Red to Green to show the status, so you’ll know it’s working. Finally, this wine accessory is easy to clean: just rinse it with warm, clean water, and reuse it time again.

DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO