ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The best sparkling wines to buy for Christmas 2021

By Victoria Moore,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to support English winemakers (I didn’t have space to mention them all), I strongly recommend seeking out sparkling wines from Coates & Seely, Gusbourne, Nyetimber, Harrow & Hope, the Grange, Busi Jacobsohn, Langham Wine, Sugrue, Camel Valley and Squerryes, to name just a few of the...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Country where 54 percent of adults drink alcohol once a week may run out of liquor for Christmas

London (CNN Business) — Shops in the United Kingdom could run short of wine and liquor ahead of Christmas because there aren't enough drivers to make deliveries. The warning was made in a letter sent by the UK Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WTSA) to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps last week. It was signed by 48 members of the industry association, including champagne and cognac makers Moet Hennessy, owned by LVMH (LVMHF), and Laurent-Perrier.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
marthastewart.com

Which Wines Pair Best with Thanksgiving Turkey?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We all know that a great Thanksgiving meal is more than just a fantastic turkey. Equally as important are the sides, the pies, good company, and fantastic wine. But what wines pair well with Thanksgiving turkey? To make your shopping a little easier, we've compiled a list of wine suggestions specifically chosen for the type of turkey you're going to be prepare this holiday season. Read on for our recommendations.
DRINKS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sparkling Wine release party at The Blind Horse in Kohler

KOHLER, Wis. - This Saturday, The Blind Horse in Kohler is celebrating its newest wine made of 100% Wisconsin grapes with a Sparkling Wine Release Party. More than four years of research, testing, trying, learning, and perfecting brings The Blind Horse to this big day! Made with LaCrosse grapes sourced from Whitetail Vineyards in Plymouth, this first-for-the-winery Sparkling Wine is truly hand-crafted and made in the traditional French style. Just in time for the holiday season, The Blind Horse Sparkling Wine Brut 2019 is ready - all 2,500 bottles!
KOHLER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparkling Wines#Christmas#Grower Champagne#Food Drink#Beverages#English#Coates Seely#Nyetimber Harrow Hope#Tesco#Marques#Union Champagne#M S#Gonet M Deville Tradition#Lea Sandeman#Sainsbury#Champagne Nv France#Waitrose#Co Op#Brut Premier Nv
vinepair.com

Franciacorta: Sparkling Wines That Go Beyond the Holidays

By now, you’re probably aware that good sparkling wine is not restricted to one specific area in the top right corner of France. Quality fizz has bubbled up everywhere from southern England to South Africa. Few places, though, possess the kind of history, pedigree, scenery, and built-in food culture as that of Franciacorta.
DRINKS
Reuters

Supply chain crisis threatens Christmas for Spanish wines

CENICERO, Spain (Reuters) - The bottles that Francisco Ibaibarriaga ordered from France to fill at his small Betolaza winery in La Rioja are just not going to arrive in time for Christmas. “They have told us it’s impossible, that they won’t be able to manufacture it until May. Everything is...
DRINKS
downtownmagazinenyc.com

Pizza and Wine Make the Best of Both Worlds

What goes better together than pizza and wine? While in New York, pizza has become a class get-together comfort food, its origins in southern Italy originally had it that pizza would be an artfully-crafted dish intended for the individual. Move aside, dollar pizza: at Kesté Fulton, pizza’s reclaiming its original glory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
oceandrive.com

This Traveling Pop-Up Bar Will Bring A Taste Of Italy To America

In Italy, there’s nothing quite like aperitivo hour - a time when friends gather to unwind in the evening with a few drinks to stimulate the appetite. Amaro Montenegro will bring the joys of this experience to America with Bar Monte, a traveling pop-up bar that will visit a handful of U.S. cities on a road trip across the country.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wine-searcher.com

The World's Best Saint-Émilion Wines

If you're looking for trouble, you've come to the right place – Saint-Émilion. Saint-Émilion maintains all the appearances of being the epitome of Bordeaux: luxurious châteaux, sought-after wines, high prices – heck they've even got their own classification. And that's where much of that recent trouble has come from. The...
DRINKS
advancedmixology.com

20 Best Wines For A Memorable Thanksgiving In 2021: Reviews & Buying Guide

When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you. For more information on how we conduct reviews, click here. Thanksgiving - the time of year when you can be thankful for all that you have and indulge in a lot of food, like turkey, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, pecan pie, and more.
DRINKS
Napa Valley Register

Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Sparkling treats for the holidays

It’s hard to believe that we’re already midway through November and Thanksgiving will usher in the holiday season in less than a week. Hopefully, the holidays will look a bit different than last year as we begin the road back to more traditional family celebrations while still exercising the necessary precautions we’ve become so accustomed to.
NAPA, CA
winemag.com

The Best Italian Wines to Cellar (2021)

With their long and storied history, it’s no surprise that Italian wines appear on our Top 100 Cellar Selections list 17 times in 2021. The perfect wines to hold onto for years to come, our picks include red and white wines from throughout the country, and range from Barolo and Soave Classico to Toscana and Abruzzo. While some are investments, this collection also includes five bottles for $55 or less.
DRINKS
architecturaldigest.com

The Best Wine Glasses (and Wines to Pair), According to 11 Wine Experts

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, a micro-gathering, or an elaborate meal for two, having the right thing to drink and the glasses...
DRINKS
wine-searcher.com

The World's Best Chilean Wines

With the amount of stories we have published about Chilean wine on this website, it's weird to think that this is the first time we've ever considered putting together a shortlist of the country's best wines. Why is that? Well, sometimes it's simply a matter of logistics – we publish...
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

ATPGroup Showcases Parsec’s Aphromate Plus to Automate Charmat Sparkling Wine Production

ATPGroup and their trusted partner Parsec move into the US sparkling wine production market. Introducing Aphromate Plus which offers an innovative and precise control system for the automation of the Charmat method sparkling wine process. ATPGroup prides themselves on “relentless innovation” across the wine, beer, food, and pharmaceutical industries. Their...
ECONOMY
Food52

The Best Nonalcoholic Wines to Serve at Thanksgiving

The traditional Thanksgiving dinner has a reputation for being particularly challenging to successfully pair with wine, but finding a nonalcoholic accompaniment that works with white and dark meat turkey, half a dozen (or more!) sides, and heavily spiced desserts used to be all but impossible. Until recently, the only wineglass-appropriate beverages for nondrinkers were sparkling apple ciders. While there’s nothing wrong with a good old-fashioned bottle of Martinelli’s, it’s just too sweet to bring out the best in herbed stuffing, tart cranberry sauce, and cinnamon-spiced pies. Luckily, there are now plenty of sophisticated nonalcoholic wine alternatives, from those that try to directly emulate wines, to more adventurous flavor combinations beyond a winemaker’s wildest dreams! For something a bit more grown-up than what you used to drink at the kid’s table, there are now zero-proof options to satisfy any palate.
DRINKS
Arizona Daily Sun

The best wines to gift and sip this holiday season

Is there a better gift than wine? It’s the perfect present to slip to a host on the way into a Thanksgiving dinner party or a guaranteed hit at a holiday gift exchange. Plus, one can never have enough wine, right?. But walking into a wine shop can often be...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Gadget Flow

Coravin Sparkling wine preservation system holds alcohol’s freshness for up to 4 weeks

Never let a bottle of wine go to waste again with the Coravin Sparkling wine preservation system. It holds sparkling wine’s crisp flavor and effervescence for up to four weeks, so you can return to the bottle at a later date. If you just want one glass of bubbly, this wine preservation system allows you to pop any bottle without hesitation. And you won’t have to pour away the rest of the contents since it won’t go bad. Moreover, the Coravin Sparkling works by pressurizing the bottle with CO2 to lock in flavor. Best of all, the indicator will switch from Red to Green to show the status, so you’ll know it’s working. Finally, this wine accessory is easy to clean: just rinse it with warm, clean water, and reuse it time again.
DRINKS
tastecooking.com

Forget Everything You Know About Sparkling Wine

A new book by Zachary Sussman takes on the changing landscape—and rules—of sparkling wine. It’s easy to forget when you’re staring down a shelf of expensive, name-brand bottles at the liquor store, but sparkling wine is supposed to be fun. And if you ask Zachary Sussman, the author of Sparkling Wine for Modern Times, it is fun, once you set aside some of the old-school myths and rules (you definitely don’t have to have flutes; 30 minutes in the fridge is all the chilling time you need).
DRINKS
Food52

A Festive New Year’s Eve at Home Calls for Oysters & Sparkling Wine

​​We've teamed up with Chandon, an exceptional sparkling winery, to share our favorite combo for a sparkling night in: fresh, bay-grown oysters and Chandon By The Bay Reserve Blanc de Blancs, a bubbly, fruit-forward ode to Chardonnay. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or hosting a festive get-together, this gourmet offering serves up a classic pairing—including a bottle of Chandon By The Bay, hot sauce, and sharp shrubs—delivered to your door with our limited-edition A Taste of the Bay kit (all you need to do is add the oysters).
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy