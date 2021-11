KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The jail committee has passed new plans for the expansion at the Knox County jail. These new plans are reduced from the original. Rising construction costs caused the project to go over budget. New plans cut the final cost by around 3 million dollars. This resulted in about half the amount of beds in the expansion. Knox county sheriff Doug Vantlin says the expansion will still get the job done.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO