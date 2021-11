Amazon Studios' The Wheel of Time has bonus content that accompanies every episode that explains more of the show's deep lore. The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time are available to watch on Amazon Prime now. The new TV series is an adaptation of a popular series of novels by Robert Jordan. Much like Game of Thrones and other fantasy series, The Wheel of Time is set in a world filled with deep lore and complex politics. Although the show does a good job of providing viewers with an overview of the history of the (unnamed) world of the show, it barely scratches the surface on all the lore that helps explain more about the show. However, Amazon Studios decided to provide fans with a deeper dive in the form of "Origin Stories," a series of animated shorts that accompanies each episode.

