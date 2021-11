CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Raymond Ablack, 32; Anne Hathaway, 39; Ryan Gosling, 41; Megan Mullally, 63. Happy Birthday: Memories will point you in a unique direction. Reach out to someone who has influenced you in the past, and you’ll get an inkling of where you want to go and what you want to pursue. It’s time to follow your heart and be responsible for your happiness. Map out a course that offers peace of mind and happiness. Your numbers are 6, 14, 17, 24, 29, 32, 40.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO