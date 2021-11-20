ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's troubled marriage to be made into a documentary series

Messenger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp and Amber Heard's troubled marriage to be made...

www.the-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Johnny Vs Amber’: Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Relationship Breakdown To Be Spotlighted In Discovery+ Doc

Discovery+ is to tell the story of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship breakdown from each of their viewpoints in a two-part documentary from All3Media indie Optomen entitled Johnny vs. Amber.  The celebrity court case of the decade will first introduce Depp’s side, how he felt he was married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image, before Heard’s episode explains how the actress married the man of her dreams only to see him turn into a violent drug-fueled monster. The doc will feature interviews with lawyers on both sides along with people close to the pair and extensive archive and audio footage. Nick Hornby and Fran Baker are exec producing for UK Crazy Delicious producer Optomen, with Matt Reid exec-ing for Discovery. Hornby said: “Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence.”
CELEBRITIES
thegamerhq.com

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean Actor, Calls for Jack Sparrow’s Return

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean Actor, Calls for Jack Sparrow’s Return. These films are known as the Pirates of the Caribbean. Although the cast may have changed from one film to the next, one thing remained the same: Captain Jack Sparrow. Johnny Depp’s acting skills made the drunk sailor instantly recognisable and entertaining. However, with Amber Heard’s recent legal battle, questions remain about whether Sparrow should be back in future films.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
TVOvermind

Johnny Depp’s Interesting Connection to Black History

Johnny Depp is one of the most successful actors of his generation. As a result, he has earned a lasting place in Hollywood history. What many people don’t realize, however, is that Johnny also has an interesting connection to Black history. Johnny Depp is the 8th great-grandson of Elizabeth Key Grinstead, a woman who was born into slavery during the 1600s. Elizabeth’s mother was an African woman and her father was a white planter from England. Elizabeth would go on to become part of one of the most instrumental court cases involving Black people at the time. Unfortunately, however, her story has largely been forgotten. Keep reading to learn more about Johnny Depp’s interesting connection to Black history.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp Became a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Animatronic

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is best known for his role as the one-of-a-kind Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The movie series — which began with Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) — was inspired by the Disney Parks ride of the same name. But, thanks to the popularity of the five-film franchise, the ride also eventually drew inspiration from the films.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Johnny Depp Acquires 'Pirates of the Carribean' Island In Order To Do THIS Heartfelt Move

Johnny Depp's past purchase of a "Pirates of the Caribbean" island came to the limelight again as the actor showed his respectful and kind side when he did it. In 2004, Depp ensured he would forever be part of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" by buying one of the islands the franchise featured. The island in question is located in the Bahamas, which everyone called Little Hall's Pond Cay.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Documentary
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Sandra Bullock Just Revealed the One Reason She & Keanu Reeves Never Dated

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock met around the time that they started filming the 1994 movie Speed. They went on to become good friends and star in another movie together, the 2006 romance The Lake House. But, even though they've been a great match on screen, Reeves and Bullock never dated in real life. That doesn't mean they were never interested in dating each other, though.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Reveals Final Text Message To Ex-Wife: 'I Did Not Know The Woman I Had Married'

Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Dolph Lundgren Speaks Out on Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Shooting: ‘Should Never Be Any Live Ammo’

During a recent interview with action star Dolph Lundgren, he spoke out about Alec Baldwin and the fatal shooting on the movie set of Rust. Lundgren, 64, is well-known for his role as Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in the Sylvester Stallone-led Rocky IV. He also starred in numerous other action films, including Red Scorpion, The Punisher, Universal Soldier, and many more. Most recently, he returned to his role for The Expendables 4 due out next year.
CELEBRITIES
People

Princess Diana's Bridesmaid India Hicks Recounts Racism Experienced by Her Black Son: 'It's Appalling'

India Hicks is opening up about how having a Black son has become "a more conscious issue" in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. Hicks — who is a goddaughter of Prince Charles and served as a bridesmaid in his wedding to Princess Diana — has five children including Wesley Cleare, who the family formally adopted after his mother died from breast cancer when he was 11.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Justin Timberlake Suffers From 'Worst Year Of His Life' Due To Reputation Issues?

Justin Timberlake reportedly tries to brace himself as he has been itching to close his "tough year" after becoming the subject of several negative reports. Hollywood celebrities and stars surely fought their own battles this year - from health concerns to career issues. Timberlake, unfortunately, became one of them after facing the worst among the worst this year.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy