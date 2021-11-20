Camila Cabello leaning on 'support system' following split from Shawn Mendes

Olivia Rodrigo has capped her breakthrough year with an impressive seven Grammy nominations related to her debut album “Sour,” including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. While other artists had more nominations — specifically Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. — but Rodrigo is the only one nominated in each of the “Big Four.” Ironically, the last artist to achieve that feat also has seven nods this year: Billie Eilish, who swept the Big Four at the 2020 awards with her “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO