Camila Cabello leaning on 'support system' following split from Shawn Mendes

Machine Gun Kelly has earned praise from viewers after taking his daughter Casie Colson Baker to the 2021 American Music Awards.The “Rap Devil” singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, arrived on the red carpet at the AMAs on Sunday in a custom bedazzled Ashton Michael outfit, while his daughter Casie, 12, wore a floor-length black gown.During the rare father-daughter outing, the singer locked hands with his daughter, who he shares with ex Emma Cannon. At one point, the pair were photographed locking pinky fingers and kissing their thumbs in what appeared to be a secret handshake.MGK, who is currently...
