Strasburg, PA

Lampeter-Strasburg advances to 4A District III title game, ends Kennard-Dale’s dream season 31-0

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

Lampeter-Strasburg’s quest for a three-peat District III Class 4A title continues as the Pioneers blanked Kennard-Dale 31-0 in the semifinals.

The Pioneers defense made the early difference with three interceptions in the first half alone. Kennard-Dale threw its first interception on the second play of the game, and the Pioneers turned it into points. Payton Cunningham ran in the short yardage touchdown to open a 7-0 lead.

Lampeter-Strasburg pushed the lead to 10-0 off a Andrew Reidenbaugh 32-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Kennard-Dale continue to struggle to find footing in the second quarter. The defense did recover a L-S fumble on the one yard line, but couldn’t score on the ensuing drive.

The Pioneers continue to bring the pressure on defense as Hunter Hildenbrand intercepted the Rams pass for the third time in the first half already leading 17-0. Three plays later, Hildenbrand gets the pay off from Berkeley Wagner on the 35-yard touchdown pass to extend the Pioneer lead. The score was 24-0 at the half.

Lampeter-Strasburg will try to defend its back-to-back district titles on the road against Bishop McDevitt. The Crusaders beat Berks Catholic 35-7 in its semifinals matchup on Friday.

