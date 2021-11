Fans of "Halo Infinite" are dealing with a bit of whiplash. While fans were happy when the "Halo Infinite" multiplayer beta release caught everyone by surprise, that announcement came with some bad news, even if it wasn't super obvious at first. Back in August, it was announced that "Halo Infinite" would launch without campaign co-op and the popular Forge mode — despite a year-long delay. At the time, 343 Industries said the modes would be added in future multiplayer seasons. Now that fans know the length of the first season, it has become clear that "Halo Infinite" will be lacking campaign co-op and Forge for quite a while.

