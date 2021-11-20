ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers add Jacob Amaya, James Outman, Michael Grove, Eddys Leonard, Jorbit Vivas to 40-man roster

By Eric Stephen
True Blue LA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers added outfielder James Outman, shortstop Jacob Amaya, infielders Eddys Leobard and Jorbit Vivas, and pitcher Michael Grove to the 40-man roster ahead of Friday afternoon’s deadline to set rosters in preparation for the Rule 5 Draft. To make room for them on the now full 40-man roster,...

www.truebluela.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
bosoxinjection.com

Red Sox rumored to have interest in signing a Dodgers All-Star

The Red Sox could steal Chris Taylor away from the Dodgers. Chaim Bloom’s vision for rebuilding the Boston Red Sox was expected to follow a similar blueprint to the one his old mentor Andrew Friedman used to turn the Dodgers into a juggernaut. We didn’t realize that plan involved prying several of his players away from Los Angeles.
MLB
The Spun

Dodgers Reportedly Signed Veteran Starting Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their pitching staff on Monday afternoon. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers have signed free-agent left-hander Andrew Heaney. Heaney spent the first half of the 2021 season with the Angels before he was traded to the New York Yankees. He struggled with both...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Beaty
Person
Sheldon Neuse
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
FanSided

2 Dodgers-Athletics trade packages that could upend the entire offseason

The hot stove will be cranking somewhat soon, but for now we’re living in the world of speculation. That’s what makes the offseason fun, anyway. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, a ton of heavy lifting has to get done with so many key players hitting free agency (plus a likely legal battle with Trevor Bauer that will determine money being freed up or thrown away). You already know who the team is in danger of losing.
NFL
FanSided

3 potential destinations for Clayton Kershaw in free agency

After the Los Angeles Dodgers decided not to give Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer, he’s now an unrestricted free agent. Who could sign Kershaw as a free agent?. With Clayton Kershaw officially entering into free agency, there’s a ton of interest around where the legendary pitcher could land. The Los Angeles Dodgers chose not to give their longtime star a qualifying offer and now Kershaw has the freedom to look around and find a new team if he so chooses.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#International League#Instagram#Triple A#Double A Tulsa
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: LA Adds Five Players To the 40-man Roster

It may be the offseason, but the Dodgers never stop moving. Or at least making moves. Internal moves, to be more specific. Los Angeles Dodgers added outfielder James Outman, infielders Jacob Amaya, Eddys Leonard, Jorbit Vivas, and pitcher Michael Grove to the 40-Man Roster. The Kids Hit. Outman showed some...
MLB
True Blue LA

Chris Woodward has talked with Clayton Kershaw about joining Rangers

Although he’s not the biggest name on the free agent market this offseason, there’s no name that holds more value to the Dodgers than Clayton Kershaw. After spending his entire Hall-of-Fame career in Dodger blue, the veteran lefty is currently a free agent. It’s likely that Kershaw returns to Los Angeles on a brand new contract, but there is certainly a possibility that he signs with the Texas Rangers.
MLB
MLB

The latest Clayton Kershaw rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who is a free agent. Read all about Kershaw here. Oct. 8: Has Kershaw thrown his final pitch with Dodgers?. Kershaw told reporters Friday that he received a PRP injection in his left elbow, which...
MLB
True Blue LA

Who will the Dodgers add to the 40-man roster to protect from the Rule 5 Draft?

Though the offseason baseball schedule after December first remains largely uncertain, a looming deadline for roster additions is approaching this Friday, November 19, ahead of the end of the collective bargaining agreement. While no team is immune to having to make tough decisions on protecting prospects from the Rule 5 draft, the Dodgers will almost certainly be forced to expose some prime talent that it cannot fit on the 40-man roster.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
thinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Adjust 40-Man Roster Ahead of 2021 MLB Winter Meetings, Rule 5 Draft

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday afternoon added outfielder James Outman, infielders Jacob Amaya, Eddys Leonard, Jorbit Vivas and pitcher Michael Grove to the organizational 40-Man Roster. To make room for the newcomers, the team designated outfielders Billy McKinney and Zach Reks for assignment. Friday was the final day for...
MLB
Dodger Insider

40-man roster additions give preview to potential 2022 Dodger big leaguers

If recent history is any indication, at least one of the five players added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster on Friday will wear a Major League uniform in 2022. The Dodgers added five players to the 40-man roster on Friday — the deadline to protect minor league-eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft. That quintet included four of the Dodgers’ top 30 prospects, as rated by MLB.com.
MLB
True Blue LA

2021 Dodgers in review: AJ Pollock

For the second straight season, AJ Pollock proved to be one of the best bargains in baseball. Not only that, he had one of best seasons of his career in 2021. The 33-year-old outfielder was excellent for the Dodgers, as he was consistently one of the best bats in the lineup. Pollock hit just under .300 while posting an OPS of .892, the best of his big-league career. In addition to a career-high OPS, he also had career-bests in OPS+ (137) and wRC+ (137).
MLB
fangraphs.com

Breaking Down the 40-Man Roster Deadline

Friday’s 40-man roster/Rule 5 Draft protection deadline featured the usual flurry of transactional activity. While christening a new wave of big leaguers, the day’s moves also illuminated a secondary effect of recent farm-building trends, and indicated some shifts in the way teams are thinking about the players they do or don’t decide to protect. As I fly through each team’s additions and subtractions from Friday, I’ll flesh out these concepts where they best apply. I’ve tried to give readers a little scouting note on every player, getting into greater detail for players who aren’t yet on The Board (which is where you’ll want to go for in-depth scouting reports) or whose reports I think have meaningfully changed since they were last updated on The Board. Readers should know that when it comes to examining the reasons teams chose not to protect players on Friday, I’m using informed speculation.
BASEBALL
True Blue LA

Dodgers sign Andrew Heaney to 1-year, $8.5 million contract

The Dodgers’ first roster addition of the offseason was signing left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney to a one-year, $8.5 million contract. The veteran left-hander signed with the Dodgers on November 10, with Heaney coming off a 5.83 ERA and 4.85 FIP in 129⅔ innings with the Angels and Yankees in 2021, with 150 strikeouts and 41 walks.
MLB
True Blue LA

Andrew Heaney signing was a ‘surprise’ to American League GM

It’s been a quiet offseason so far for the Dodgers. They recently added five minor-leaguers to their 40-man roster, which provided some much-needed offseason excitement. Aside from that, the Dodgers have made only one other addition to the team. LA signed left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney to a one-year contract a few weeks ago. Heaney had a disastrous 2021 campaign, where he spent time with the Angels and Yankees.
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers need to continue to build starting rotation

The Dodgers have a busy offseason in front of them. They’ll likely be losing come key contributors from their 2021 team, including potentially a few starting pitchers. Ben Clemens from Fangraphs wrote about the biggest offseason shopping list for every National League West team. As expected, he said the Dodgers’ biggest need is starting pitching. Here’s an excerpt from his article.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy