The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts

Converge have never been big on acting their age. Consider 2017’s The Dusk in Us, released as the band neared the end of its third decade. On the opening track, vocalist Jacob Bannon hurled himself into guitarist Kurt Ballou’s boobytrapped thicket of riffs like a teenager dive-bombing from the stage apron of their first hardcore gig. They occasionally came up for air during those 44 minutes, but The Dusk in Us mostly felt as splenetic and urgent as their breakthrough, Jane Doe, an album by then old enough to drive. In 30 years, the quartet has taken multiple forays into doom, noise, and musclebound rock, but they’ve always returned to warped hardcore. Outliers in a field where vim and nuance tend to trade places with age, Converge always seemed renewed by the collision, an inspiring trait as three-quarters of the band approach 50.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO