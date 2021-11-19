Scalebound Director Discusses Games Cancellation

Despite shaking up the Souls formula with an open world, From Software’s next adventure, Elden Ring, will remain true to the core mantra of the series, namely exceptionally difficult combat. The grueling difficulty of From Software games is what usually holds me back from either trying or continuing a Soul’s game, but something about Elden Ring is pulling me in. Even though I’ve only dabbled in From Software games, Elden Ring’s smart design choices are appealing in that they boast a surprisingly welcome invite to an otherwise, intimidating world. Despite not being able to play Elden Ring for myself, I watched several people play through the network test and pinpointed specific details that pulled me in.

