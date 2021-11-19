Scalebound Director Discusses Games Cancellation

Platform fighters have never stood in the same limelight or recognition of their more standard fighting game brethren, taking up a niche corner of the fighting game community, occupied and fueled by the gaming behemoth Super Smash Bros. and indies like Rivals of Aether, Slap City, Brawlhalla, etc. However, with the conclusion of Smash Ultimate guaranteed by its game director, Masahiro Sakurai, and a potential lack of anything Smash-related in the coming future, several publishers jumped at the chance to seize the vacuum Smash would be leaving behind. MultiVersus is Warner Bros’s answer to the platform-fighter question, featuring an ensemble cast of Warner Bros. icons and household names, like Bugs Bunny, Batman, and more.
