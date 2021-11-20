ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers designate Billy McKinney, Zach Reks for assignment

By Eric Stephen
True Blue LA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers added five prospects to their 40-man roster before Friday’s deadline to set things for the Rule 5 Draft, but only had three available spots. To make room for the new folks, outfielders Billy McKinney and Zach Reks were designated for assignment. McKinney played for three teams in...

www.truebluela.com

