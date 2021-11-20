ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Funeral home sued for $88m for burying wrong body in mother’s plot

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWiGL_0d2WQhac00

A New York funeral home has been sued for $88m after a family was told they placed the wrong person in their mother ’s plot.

The family of 87-year-old Sadie Williams said they had warned the Joseph A Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Home on Long Island of a mix-up before the burial, but were assured that the body they were shown was their mother.

“I said, ‘Those aren’t my mother’s nails. Her burn mark is not on her arm,’” Salimah Lee told CBS New York.

“I said, ‘Mum has a mole.’ I just kept picking out different things. He stood at the top of the steps of the funeral home, laughing, going, ‘Oh, I hear that all the time. They tell me. People say that all the time. The embalming fluid smooths them out.’”

And the family says that three days after the funeral service, the director called them to tell them of the mistake and apologise.

“He says, ‘I just want you to know that that wasn’t your mom,’” said Ms Lee.

Ms Lee says she immediately went to the Long Island funeral home and was shown her mother’s body.

“That’s my mother … I just knew it. I said her mole was missing and everything,” Lee can be heard saying in the video.

“I’m just sick. I’m sick … So now I have to let the other family know,” the funeral director can be heard saying.

Ms Williams was supposed to be buried within 72 hours according to Muslim tradition, but in the end it took 22 days.

The family is now suing for $88 million claiming gross negligence.

“They questioned and they questioned and they questioned it, and the funeral director insisted he was right,” said Phil Rizzuto, the family’s lawyer.

The funeral home had “no comment” when reached by the TV station WABC about the lawsuit.

Comments / 169

Robert Lopez
4d ago

88 million? come on now. thats just being money hungry and looking for a way to pay for the rest of your own lives without having to work. yes it was wrong and yes you have every right to be angry and sue but 88 million? thats just greed.

Reply(15)
71
Brenda Johnson
4d ago

If the funeral director would only have listen, This could have been prevented. We all have something on our bodies that will identified us, even in death. May the decease rest in peace. Now pay up, This is what they have insurance for, devastating mistakes.

Reply(2)
44
Debbie Shoemaker King
4d ago

that is ridiculous to sue for that much, get over it and go on, at least they found the right body, I know it is upsetting but dear God 88million they are just money hungry

Reply(11)
35
Related
Indy100

Funeral home sued after casket broke open and body fell out

A funeral home is being sued after a casket broke open during burial, causing the body to fall out. Andrew Serrano, a resident of Puerto and Lawrence, passed away on March 29, 2019. Family members have filed a lawsuit against the Perez Funeral Home, who handled the burial. The suit claims that during a funeral service in April of 2019, one of the side straps on the casket-lowering device broke. This caused the casket to drop into the grave and break apart.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Click2Houston.com

Family members said they had no idea children were living in apartment with their brother’s decaying body

HOUSTON – The family of the woman accused of abandoning her three children and leaving another child dead in an apartment for nearly a year, is now speaking out. “I have seen the news article about the kids. You know, when you see things like that, you think like ‘wow,’ you know. But I never thought it was her,” said Christie Smith, a cousin of the mother.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
International Business Times

Paralysed Woman And Son Found Living With Husband's Decomposing Body

A 40-year-old man was found living with the decomposing body of his father for the past three months. Police said the man's bed-ridden mother was also inside the house. Local media identified the man as Kaushik Dey, from the Indian city of Kolkata. Dey reportedly told officers that his father, 70-year-old Sangram Dey, died three months ago, according to The Times Of India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Missing NJ teen ran away after mom allegedly stabbed her and sprayed bleach in her eyes

The mom of a missing New Jersey teen has been charged with child endangerment for horrific acts of abuse – after her daughter was found at a homeless shelter in Manhattan. Jamie Moore, 40, was arrested Nov. 12 on two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. She's accused of physically abusing and neglecting Jashyah Moore, 14.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Children of 87-year-old Long Island woman who died of COVID are suing a funeral home for $88 million claiming that it mistakenly swapped the body with that of another woman

The children of an 87-year-old Long Island woman who died of Covid-19 are suing a funeral home for $88 million claiming it mistakenly swapped the body with that of another woman. Salimah Lee, Ishmael Williams and their nine siblings are suing Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Home in Amityville over the alleged mix-up...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Rizzuto
TheDailyBeast

Man Missing for Two Dozen Years Returns to Family Home to Allegedly Stab Brother

A man who was missing for two dozen years reappeared this week to allegedly stab his brother in the chest in the middle of the night. Ivo Rabanser, a 42-year-old who vanished in 1997, allegedly attacked his brother Martin, 35, while the latter was sleeping in bed next to his wife. Ivo had reportedly staked out his brother’s house, sleeping in a tent in the woods nearby. According to La Stampa, Ivo said, “I felt a huge rage inside towards my brother but I didn't want to kill him. I stayed alone with him while he was in agony on the bed and I could’ve finished him but instead I went to the kitchen, which is where the police found me.” Martin has since been hospitalized with serious injuries. A lawyer for Martin said he had been stabbed in the lung. The lawyer added, “One theory is that Ivo was angry about the terms of their inheritance from their father, which included the house Martin still lives in, and has been nurturing a grudge ever since.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
whdh.com

DA: Mother who claimed she did not have money to bury dead baby put body inside bedroom wall

CHARLEROI, Pa. (WHDH) — A mother allegedly placed her dead baby inside a crate before putting the crate inside her bedroom wall in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. Investigators responding to a home on Lookout Avenue last Thursday to check on the wellbeing of a child learned that 25-year-old Kylie Wilt, of Charleroi, had lied to Child and Youth Services about the whereabouts of the baby and that the baby had died in February from SIDS at their former home on Upper Crest Avenue, Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh told KDKA.
CHARLEROI, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Funeral Director#Funeral Service#Cbs New York#Muslim#Wabc
International Business Times

17-Year-Old Boy Follows Mother's Orders, Hacks Grandparents To Death

A search is on for a 17-year-old boy who went missing after brutally hacking his paternal grandparents to death, allegedly on the orders of his mother. Police arrested the teen's mother, hailing from the Indian city of Ludhiana on Wednesday. A manhunt for the accused, a grade 11 student, is on, reported Hindustan Times.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson murder trial: Mother made 'cruel' videos of toddler

A mother accused of killing her 16-month-old daughter has admitted making "cruel" videos of her shouting at the toddler. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 22 September 2020. Her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and Savannah Brockhill, 28, both from Keighley, West Yorkshire, deny murder. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

House of Horrors Mom Became ‘Somebody Else’ After Meeting Boyfriend, Family Says

The Houston mom accused of abandoning her three young boys after her boyfriend allegedly beat her fourth child to death, leaving the kids in a squalid apartment for nearly a year with the decomposing corpse, underwent a drastic change after linking up with the man now accused of killing her 8-year-old son, according to the grandmother of one of the survivors.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Mother accused of murdering baby ‘snapped over stressful immigration process’

A 38-year-old woman who is on trial for the murder of her newborn baby is said to have “snapped” over the stress of applying to stay in the UK while also trying to support her family – including her husband who served for the British Army. Silipa Keresi, originally from Fiji, is accused of wrapping her son Maliki in a towel and dumping him in a woodland close to her home in Hythe, New Forest, Hampshire, on 5 March last year.The mother-of-four had asked for a termination earlier in the pregnancy but was told at 26 weeks and five days...
IMMIGRATION
FOX2Now

Grandmother requests custody of Heather Mack’s daughter

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The paternal grandmother of Heather Mack’s daughter wants custody of the young girl as the ‘suitcase murder’ investigation into her parents unfolds. “She’s going to need a lot of therapy,” Kia Walker told NewsNation Prime. “And I would love to have the opportunity to guide her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

350K+
Followers
136K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy