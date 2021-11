The* Houston Dash* announced their 2021 end of year award winners today, with a mix of new and familiar faces earning honors. Team captain and forward Rachel Daly was named the Most Valuable Player and won the Golden Boot as the top scorer for the Dash this season. The Harrogate-native wrapped up her sixth season with the Dash, scoring nine goals in 15 games during the 2021 NWSL regular season and a goal during the 2021 Challenge Cup. Daly’s brace against the Thorns on Oct. 6 helped the Dash to a 3-2 victory over the Thorns and the first win in Portland since 2015. Daly was also named to the NWSL’s Best XI Second Team.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO