While we love to complain about technology and how the damn kids are just glued to their phones all the time, most of us probably couldn't imagine a world without the technological advancements of recent years. And tech these days isn't just about quality-of-life improvements. Google's suite of accessibility apps is proof of that, allowing people otherwise cut off from the world to take part in it fluently. The Look to Speak app is one of these, as it allows fully paralyzed people to use nothing but their eyes to communicate. And now, an update has added support 17 additional languages, as detailed in the Play Store description.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO