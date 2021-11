There's a dead star behaving very oddly 1,300 light-years away. It's a white dwarf named KPD 0005+5106, and X-ray data from the Chandra space telescope have revealed that it's enacting extreme violence on an orbiting companion. Not only is it siphoning material from this object (which, to be fair, is pretty normal for white dwarfs), the star is giving its companion an absolute drubbing by blasting it with radiation from close proximity. Even more interestingly, we can't see what the companion actually is, making it tricky to predict its eventual fate, including how long it will take to be completely destroyed and...

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO