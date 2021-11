Migrants determined to make the crossing to the UK say they do not know where to turn, with available options either “difficult” or “dangerous”.People in Calais hoping to one day to reach England told The Independent that those going by lorry often end up being stopped by police but the journey across the Channel by boat feels perilous – especially in the cold weather. They continued to wait for their turn to make the crossing the day after 27 people – including three children – died when their inflatable dinghy sunk in the Channel. “I’ve got nowhere else to...

IMMIGRATION ・ 18 HOURS AGO