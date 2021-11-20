I Stumbled into Data Science by Accident

Native support in Snowflake’s developer framework, Snowpark, boosts productivity while enhancing governance, security, and performance. Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced at its Snowday event that data scientists, data engineers, and application developers can now use Python – the fastest growing programming language- natively within Snowflake as part of Snowpark, Snowflake’s developer framework. With Snowpark for Python, developers will be able to easily collaborate on data in their preferred language. At the same time, they can leverage the security, governance, and elastic performance of Snowflake’s platform to build scalable, optimized pipelines, applications, and machine learning workflows. Snowpark for Python is currently in private preview.
