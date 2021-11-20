ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Stumbled into Data Science by Accident

Cover picture for the articleIf a dummy like me can learn to code and analyze data, anyone can!. It seems that people get into data science from all sorts of different backgrounds. It seems clear that there is no “best” way to get into the field. I thought it might be interesting to share my...

towardsdatascience.com

Five of the Best Data Science Projects from 2021

A Curated List of the Best Kaggle Notebooks from 2021. Be sure to subscribe to never miss another article on data science guides, tricks and tips, life lessons, and more!. When I started my journey learning data science, Kaggle was one of the main resources that accelerated my learning. Not only does Kaggle have great beginner tutorials, but they also have great CODE that you can learn from!
towardsdatascience.com

5 Killer Vim Features for Your Data Science Daily Routine

Despite being named “the sexiest job of the 21st century,” the daily data science routine also includes boring and repetitive tasks. Writing, again and again, the same imports at the top of your files, manually formatting a list of values that a colleague sent by email, or plotting a suspicious column to understand what is wrong with the data, Those steps are part of our everyday jobs, and the truth is, they suck a substantial amount of your time.
towardsdatascience.com

Preparing DNS Data for Cyber Security-Focused Data Science

A guide to TLDextract and other data preparation methods. The Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS) converts domain names to numeric Internet Protocol (IP) addresses [1]. This makes navigating the web far easier for humans, who are better at remembering medium.com than a string of seemingly random numbers. But like almost all activities in cyberspace, cyber threats have and will continue to exploit DNS activity [2].
towardsdatascience.com

Cogram.ai: A Coding Assistant for Data Science and Machine Learning

Codex powered autocompletions for data science and machine learning that run on jupyter notebooks. Since the publication and dissemination of GPT-3, coding assistants like Github copilot, powered by OpenAi’s codex API have been on the radar of the machine learning community for quite a while. Recently, I came across this tool called Cogram, which seems to be a type of evolution of autocompletion, specialized for data science and machine learning that runs directly on Jupyter Notebooks.
datasciencecentral.com

Complete Guide on Data Science Bootcamp

Companies in every industry—and across the IT landscape—are being transformed by automation and analytics, which is why qualified data scientists are in higher demand. According to a survey by the McKinsey Global Institute, demand in 2016 grew at a rate of roughly 12% per year, greatly surpassing available supply. There...
towardsdatascience.com

UCL Data Science Society: Introduction to Numpy

This year, as Head of Science for the UCL Data Science Society, the society is presenting a series of 20 workshops covering topics such as introduction to Python, a Data Scientists toolkit and Machine learning methods, throughout the academic year. For each of these the aim is to create a series of small blogposts that will outline the main points with links to the full workshop for anyone who wishes to follow along. All of these can be found in our GitHub repository, and will be updated throughout the year with new workshops and challenges.
martechseries.com

Marketing and Communications Agency Hahn Public Acquires Data Science and Analytics Firm

Austin-based marketing and communications firm Hahn Public has acquired Statistical Vision, a Houston-based data science and analytics firm to support clients with predictive business forecasting tools. The acquisition expands Hahn Public to a 48-person agency with combined revenues of more than $10 million annually. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with...
towardsdatascience.com

How to Build a Solid Data Science and Tech Resume

Advice to get big DS-Tech offers from the likes of Google and Visa. What are the resumes that are looked for in DS-Tech jobs?. Here I would love to share my resume that got me accepted at Google. I also have talked to internal and external recruiters and hopefully this advice helps you build a kickass resume to land a job at a great company.
towardsdatascience.com

How to Use Streamlit and Python to Build a Data Science App

Web apps are still useful tools for data scientists to present their data science projects to users. Since we may not have web development skills, we can use open-source python libraries like Streamlit to easily develop web apps in a short time. TABLE OF CONTENTS. Introduction to Streamlit. Installation and...
towardsdatascience.com

How to Export and Load Anaconda Environments for Data Science Projects

Sharable Python virtual environments with a single Terminal command. Setting up virtual environments from scratch every time is a tedious and time-consuming process. There’s a way around it. You can use Anaconda to export a Python virtual environment to a YAML file you can then reuse in different projects. You can also share the YAML file with your team, so everyone’s on the same track.
towardsdatascience.com

Why I Became a Data Scientist over a Data Engineer

The long story short, is that of course, I prefer to be a data scientist over a data engineer, but why? Perhaps these reasons I will share from my personal experience can relate to what you are thinking, or at least help you to determine if you want to pursue either path, or reconsider changing to the other role. Although the roles share the same first word, there are a ton of differences between these two positions.
towardsdatascience.com

How to Avoid Cloud Bill Shock in Data Science Services

The story started about a year ago when I built a word-similarity service named Owl. I also created a series of REST API for the community to use this service. The APIs are available here. This was a hobby project for me. As far as I wanted to keep it available for the data science community, I didn’t want to pay too much for hosting it on cloud infrastructures. In this article, I want to share with you how to host a data science service on your local machine and expose it to the internet in less than 30 sec. And, I am not exaggerating it. If you want to learn more about the OWL API, you can read the article below.
gitconnected.com

Top 10 Python Libraries and 5 Best Books for Data Science

With the development of technology and smart applications, the amount of data produced has increased especially in the last 10 years. With the increase in data, the field of data science emerged. It is not enough to know programming languages ​​such as Python or R to learn data science. It is also necessary to learn the libraries of these languages.
aithority.com

Snowflake Shapes the Future of Data Science with Python Support

Native support in Snowflake’s developer framework, Snowpark, boosts productivity while enhancing governance, security, and performance. Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced at its Snowday event that data scientists, data engineers, and application developers can now use Python – the fastest growing programming language- natively within Snowflake as part of Snowpark, Snowflake’s developer framework. With Snowpark for Python, developers will be able to easily collaborate on data in their preferred language. At the same time, they can leverage the security, governance, and elastic performance of Snowflake’s platform to build scalable, optimized pipelines, applications, and machine learning workflows. Snowpark for Python is currently in private preview.
martechseries.com

AquaQ Analytics Appoints New Head of Data Science

AquaQ Analytics announces the appointment of Pat McKillen as Head of Data Science. Analytics announces the appointment of Pat McKillen as Head of Data Science to the company. Marketing Technology News: Royalties Revolutionized As MetaComet Unveils New Royalty Tracker Platform. We believe that Pat’s new team can fill a gap...
HackerNoon

‘Data Science Is Not a Math Skill but a Life Skill’: Noonies Nominee Kirk Borne

Kirk Borne is the Chief Science Officer at AI startup DataPrime. He is also the founder and sole owner of Data Leadership Group LLC. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for Data Science Influencer of the Year. Borne believes edge intelligence (that’s edge computing with AI) is the most exciting technology of the present age. Learn more about his thoughts and opinions on these topics and my journey in the tech industry via the interview below. I believe that data science is not a math skill, but a life skill.
towardsdatascience.com

Data Science Experiments in Government

The health innovation hub (hih) has an intriguing mission statement: “The hih serves as a think tank, sparring partner, and implementation supporter for the Federal Ministry of Health.” Could you please share more about what the data science team does at hih? In what ways does it serve as a “sparring partner”?
towardsdatascience.com

How My Cognitive Science Degree Was A Great Foundation For Data Science and Machine Learning

Coming into the machine learning and data science field from a cognitive science background was daunting — but ultimately provided a beneficial foundation. I segued into the domain of data science and machine learning harboring a lot of uncertainty and insecurity. I had endless curiosity and excitement — doe-eyed and optimistic. But ringing in the back of my mind was the insecurity that I didn’t come from any of the traditional backgrounds, for example, computer science, statistics, or business. Instead, I graduated with a bachelor’s in cognitive science. However, as time passed and my experience grew, an idea began to slowly unravel — perhaps, my background provided a much more solid foundation than I had initially anticipated.
towardsdatascience.com

Four More Questions You Might Get in a Data Science Interview

Hello again friends! Welcome back with the continuation of our series on interview questions you might get in a data science interview. In case you missed the first post, you can check it out at this link. I’m going to keep this introduction short and sweet since I give a...
