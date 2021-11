This post is from Heather Gorr, MATLAB product marketing. You can follow her on social media: @heather.codes, @heather.codes, @HeatherGorr, and @heather-gorr-phd. This blog post follows the fabulous modeling competition LIVE on YouTube, MATLAB's Best Model: Deep Learning Basics to guide you in how to choose the best model. For deep learning models, there are different ways to assess what is the “best” model. It could be a) comparing different networks (problem 1) or b) finding the right parameters for a particular network (problem 2). How can this be managed efficiently and quickly? Using a low code tool in MATLAB, the Experiment Manager app!

