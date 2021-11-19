Detecting Mask On/Off Or Incorrectly Worn Using Yolo-V4

A hands-on introductory course on machine learning techniques for physicians and healthcare professionals. In Part V of this course, we explored two ensemble decision tree algorithms, random forest/extra trees and gradient boosting machine. We started by discussing the strengths and, more importantly, the limitations, of single decision tree models. We introduced the concepts of bagging and subspacing as means to minimize overfitting. We demonstrated the steps to building a random forest/extra trees model as well as a gradient boosting machine using the DRESS Kit. We also went into the various optimization techniques for both modeling techniques. We finished by discussing the concept of and the algorithm for computing feature importance.
