Trainers want to know if they'll be able to catch a shiny Turtwig during its Spotlight Hour feature today, Tuesday, Nov. 16. Turtwig's Spotlight Hour feature has arrived just in time for the release of the Sinnoh region remake releases on Nov. 19. Today, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., trainers will be able to encounter Turtwig in sharply increased numbers. In addition to this feature, a costumed Turtwig will also be available as part of the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl celebration event in Pokemon GO.

