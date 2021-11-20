State college hoops glance: Cold shooting dooms Wesleyan at Wheaton tourney

Iowa State (6-3, 4-2) at Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4) Basics: 2:30 p.m., AT&T Jones Stadium, Lubbock, Texas. TV/radio: ESPN2; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM) Storylines: Iowa State became bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive season with a 30-7 victory over Texas last Saturday. Breece Hall, who is third in the country in rushing yards, collected 119 of his 136 yards in the second half as the Cyclones scored 27 unanswered points after trailing at halftime. ISU has defeated Texas Tech in each of the last five meetings and will face a Red Raiders program in disarray after head coach Matt Wells was abruptly fired on Oct. 25. Baylor assistant Joey McGuire has been hired as his replacement but Tech will be led by interim coach Sonny Cumbie for the remainder of this season.

