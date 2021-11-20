ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

State college hoops glance: Cold shooting dooms Wesleyan at Wheaton tourney

By Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska Wesleyan shot only 27% in the second half and was outrebounded 43-31 as Wisconsin-Eau Claire ran past the Prairie Wolves 72-56 Friday in Wheaton, Illinois, at the Wheaton College Tournament. Wesleyan kept things close in the first half and led 36-35 at halftime despite...

journalstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
INFORUM

Cold shooting dooms Dragons women in conference-opening home loss against Northern State

MOORHEAD — Minnesota State Moorhead went stone cold in the second half Tuesday night at Alex Nemzek Fieldhouse and couldn't keep pace with Northern State. The Dragons shot 21% from the field after halftime, while the Wolves started to separate midway through the third quarter. That combination fueled Northern State to a 66-48 victory in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball opener for both teams.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Meet assistant Matt Brady, Maryland men’s basketball’s ‘shot doctor’

The Xfinity Center is Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Brady’s doctor’s office, and the players are his patients. For the past 17 years, Brady has been called the “shot doctor” because of his specialty in fixing players’ shooting form. During Brady’s time in College Park, players like senior guard Eric Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott have become frequent clients with the ...
MARYLAND STATE
Quad-Cities Times

Portland State at Iowa at a glance

TV: BTN-plus (streaming online) Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) • Iowa rolled to a 109-61 victory over Western Michigan on Monday and has now won its first five games by an average of 31 points per game. Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points and had 22 points in the first half for the third time in five games. The Hawkeyes also got 63 points from their bench, including 19 by Payton Sandfort, 15 by Tony Perkins and 12 by Kris Murray.
IOWA STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

College Hoops Teams Ready for Tuesday Openers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois, Bradley and Illinois State all start college basketball seasons on Tuesday. The Illini host Jackson State, the Bradley men travel to South Dakota State and the ISU men host North Carolina-Wilmington. The Bradley women open the season at home against Wright State. The ISU women start at Northern Illinois on […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Quad-Cities Times

Saturday's college football games at a glance

Iowa State (6-3, 4-2) at Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4) Basics: 2:30 p.m., AT&T Jones Stadium, Lubbock, Texas. TV/radio: ESPN2; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM) Storylines: Iowa State became bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive season with a 30-7 victory over Texas last Saturday. Breece Hall, who is third in the country in rushing yards, collected 119 of his 136 yards in the second half as the Cyclones scored 27 unanswered points after trailing at halftime. ISU has defeated Texas Tech in each of the last five meetings and will face a Red Raiders program in disarray after head coach Matt Wells was abruptly fired on Oct. 25. Baylor assistant Joey McGuire has been hired as his replacement but Tech will be led by interim coach Sonny Cumbie for the remainder of this season.
IOWA STATE
NBC San Diego

Aztecs Lose on Cold Shooting Night

San Diego State is a very good defensive basketball team so they can usually win a game even if they're not shooting the ball very well. But, there are limits. The Aztecs made just three of their 22 shots from 3-point land (a rough 13.6%) at BYU in a 66-60 loss to the Cougars to suffer their first loss of the year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Rogers
Herald & Review

Millikin football wraps up 2021 season against Wheaton College

DECATUR — The Millikin football team wraps up its season on Saturday hosting the No. 6-ranked Wheaton College Thunder at 1 p.m. Millikin (3-6, 3-5 CCIW) is looking to build off last week’s 21-0 win at North Park University. Millikin had 362 yards in total offense, gaining 203 yards rushing. In shutting out the Vikings, Millikin limited North Park to 252 yards of total offense. Senior quarterback Cal Pohrte was 11-of-22 passing for 159 yards. He connected with Colton Lockwood on a 12 yard touchdown pass and rushed Millikin’s final touchdown from five yards out. Lockwood had four catches for 72 yards. Marion McGhee led the Millikin rushing attack with 92 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries. Freshman Mashar Lewis led the Big Blue with 11 tackles.
DECATUR, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth College Women’s Basketball Drops Season Opener at Iowa Wesleyan

MONMOUTH, ILL. (11/10/2021) The Monmouth College women’s basketball team started the 2021-22 season with a 72-63 loss on the road Wednesday night, falling to Iowa Wesleyan. It was the first game in more than 600 days for the Fighting Scots, since their 2020 NCAA Tournament loss to Wartburg, and also the first for head coach Megan Jones.
IOWA STATE
advantagenews.com

Marquette upsets #10 Illinois in college hoops

Marquette upset 10th ranked Illinois, 67-66 in college basketball in Milwaukee Monday night. Illinois committed 26 turnovers on the night and shot just 38% from the field (25-for-66). The Fighting Illini outrebounded the Golden Eagles, 50-to-30. Illinois (2-1) - Trent Frazier - 23 points including 6-three pointers. Marquette (3-0) -...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheaton College#Casper College#Nebraska Wesleyan
FraminghamSOURCE

Wheaton College Defeats Framingham State 83-64

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team was defeated at home this evening 83-64 by Wheaton College in non-conference action at the Athletic Center in Framingha,. With the win, Wheaton improves to 2-3. With the loss, Framingham State falls to 1-4 overall. INSIDE THE NUMBERS:. The Lyons saw...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hoiabc.com

College Hoops 11-16

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - A matchup with D2 opponent Missouri S&T came at a perfect time for Bradley. Heading into the matchup on Tuesday night, the Braves were 0-2 for the first time since 2014. They fixed that winless issue with a 92-66 win over the Miners. Ja’Shon Henry led the way with 17 points for the Braves. Terry Roberts (15), Malevy Leons (13), Ville Tahvanainen (10), Rienk Mast (10) and Jayson Kent (10) also scored in double figures for BU.
COLLEGE SPORTS
backingthepack.com

NC State doomed by cold shooting in 74-68 loss to Oklahoma State

[Note: I wrote this after the game and meant to, y’know, publish it after the game but turns out I may be losing my mind.]. It wasn’t exactly a thing of beauty, but for a while there this game was going well for NC State. Oklahoma State couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn to begin the night and didn’t make a shot from the field until nearly the 13-minute mark.
OKLAHOMA STATE
waxahachietx.com

OCS squeaks into TAPPS state tourney

CLYDE — Ovilla Christian School’s bid for a fourth consecutive TAPPS Class 2A state volleyball championship remained alive after Saturday’s region final match — but just barely. The Lady Eagles received their stiffest test of the playoffs by far, being pushed to the brink of elimination by Lubbock Kingdom Prep...
CLYDE, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

No Bahamas cupcakes: Top women’s teams meet in hoops tourney

There will be a wealth of women's basketball talent in the Bahamas over the next 10 days with seven of the top nine teams in The Associated Press poll playing in a pair of new tournaments on the island. Top-ranked South Carolina and No. 2 UConn could meet for the...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy