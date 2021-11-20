ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

MU's Kovac earns record-breaking time

By Missourian Staff
Elkhart Truth
 6 days ago

Missouri men's and women's swim and dive teams wrapped up the Mizzou Invite with yet another...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
accesswdun.com

Gaining the Edge: Jackson County's Ransom breaks rushing record

Jackson County's Trey Ransom broked the school career rushing record on Friday night against Apalachee. He rushed for 162 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He now sits at 3,056 for his career with at least one more game to go. Gaining the Edge is powered by Conditioned Air Systems. To...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Elkhart Truth

Younger Raiders look for success

MIDDLEBURY — Northridge’s boys basketball program has enjoyed plenty of success under fourth-year boys basketball coach Scott Radeker. A less experienced squad will be counted on this year to maintain that high standard.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
fightingillini.com

Cabush Breaks Own School Record for the Second Time on Day Two

When Thursday, November 18th-Saturday, November 20th. Where IUPUI Natatorium // Indianapolis, Ind. Sunday: Morning Sessions - 9 AM // Evening Sessions - 5 PM. INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Fighting Illini swimmers and divers sit in second place with 880 points after day two of competition, falling short of only Ball State University with 898 points. Day two was highlighted by 23 lifetime bests, 9 college bests, and Abby Cabush breaking her own school record in the 200 freestyle for the second time. The Fighting Illini sent 14 swimmers to finals, with three of them ending up on the podium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Columbia Missourian

MU men's basketball tops NIU in snoozer

It wasn’t exactly one for the ages. But maybe it didn’t need to be. Sure, Missouri’s 54-37 win over Northern Illinois wasn’t anything to write home about. It likely didn’t fill Tigers fans with much confidence for the remainder of the season. But coach Cuonzo Martin and his staff just needed a win after the disastrous 80-66 loss to Kansas City on Monday to keep the wheels from falling off — even if it did cause some tired eyes along the way.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Elkhart Truth

Missouri swimmers Patton and Kovac record fastest times in the NCAA

Wednesday’s performances from Missouri men’s and women’s swimming seemed tough to top, with the Tigers winning eight out of 10 events and recording a combined 42 personal best times. Yet, junior Ben Patton and senior Danny Kovac made Thursday memorable in the Mizzou Invite. Patton swam the fastest time in...
MISSOURI STATE
websterjournal.com

Record-breaking season comes to a conclusion for men’s soccer

Head coach Mike Siener said despite the loss after the first round of the NCAA tournament, the men’s soccer team has had a great season overall. Webster men’s soccer team concluded their season after a loss in the first round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament. The team lost to University of Chicago, who entered the NCAA tournament with a 12-5-1 record. The Gorloks will finish their record-breaking season 18-2-2.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mu#Tigers#California Baptist
westportlocal.com

Staples Swimmers Continue to Break Records ahead of Sunday’s Championships in Hartford

Staples girls swimming broke four state records Wednesday night at the class LL state finals at SCSU. Freshman Annam Olasewere rewrote the state and class LL record books in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle. The Staples freshman wowed the crowd with a time of 22.67 in the 50 yd freestyle breaking the 2016 record of 23.02. Olasewere also took the 100 yd freestyle in record time with a blistering 50.14.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Elkhart Truth

With help of a bye week, Montana State seeking to bounce back for postseason

Montana State’s postseason path had been decided about an hour before, and film of its next opponents was already being downloaded. The Bobcats were eager to move on to the next phase of their campaign. During the FCS playoff selection show earlier Sunday morning, the first four teams were announced quickly, and MSU anticipated being one of the next four.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
fightingfalcons.com

Kotchman Breaks All-Time Scoring Record at Fairmont State in Sunday's Contest

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- Sierra Kotchman broke the school record in total points in the first half of the game inside Joe Retton Arena for Fairmont State. Winston-Salem State grabbed the 74-69 victory over the Fighting Falcons in the Atlantic Region Women's Basketball Crossover Tournament on Sunday afternoon. Kotchman eclipsed the...
FAIRMONT, WV
Elkhart Truth

Missouri volleyball wins first match since Oct. 17

Missouri volleyball hadn’t won a match since Oct. 17. It hadn’t won a match at Hearnes Center, its home arena, since the spring. But sometime in the third set Wednesday night against Tennessee, the Tigers found a spark and came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory. Down 2-0 —...
MISSOURI STATE
Elkhart Truth

UW-Platteville football coach Mike Emendorfer retires

University of Wisconsin-Platteville football coach Mike Emendorfer is retiring after more than 20 years leading the Pioneers program. Emendorfer took over the Pioneers, an NCAA Division III team playing in the WIAC, in 1999 and became the program’s winningest coach. He led the team to its only two D-III playoff appearances in 2013 and 2016, and he finished his career at UW-Platteville with a 112-110 record. He is a WFCA Hall of Famer and ranks seventh all-time in wins by a WIAC coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy