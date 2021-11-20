MU's Kovac earns record-breaking time

When Thursday, November 18th-Saturday, November 20th. Where IUPUI Natatorium // Indianapolis, Ind. Sunday: Morning Sessions - 9 AM // Evening Sessions - 5 PM. INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Fighting Illini swimmers and divers sit in second place with 880 points after day two of competition, falling short of only Ball State University with 898 points. Day two was highlighted by 23 lifetime bests, 9 college bests, and Abby Cabush breaking her own school record in the 200 freestyle for the second time. The Fighting Illini sent 14 swimmers to finals, with three of them ending up on the podium.
