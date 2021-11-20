MU's Kovac earns record-breaking time

It wasn’t exactly one for the ages. But maybe it didn’t need to be. Sure, Missouri’s 54-37 win over Northern Illinois wasn’t anything to write home about. It likely didn’t fill Tigers fans with much confidence for the remainder of the season. But coach Cuonzo Martin and his staff just needed a win after the disastrous 80-66 loss to Kansas City on Monday to keep the wheels from falling off — even if it did cause some tired eyes along the way.

