The Seattle Kraken will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Minnesota Wild. This is Seattle’s second meeting with the Wild in the season’s first month, with both games being played on home ice. The Kraken has been slightly better at home (3-3-0) than on the road (1-6-1). Their last game against the Anaheim Ducks came at home but Seattle was still unable to grab a victory. The Kraken won the first meeting between the two teams, 4-1, and are hoping for similar success this time around. They will look to avoid a fourth straight loss against Kirill Kaprizov, Cam Talbot, and the contending Wild.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO