London switches on its Christmas lights

Following the success of last year’s “Lights Around London” tour, officials are bringing it back. London Tourism Executive Director Chris Robinson said we’ll have between 50 and 60 participants all over the community. Beginning on December 4th, home and business owners in the London area will be given a chance to show off their decorating skills while competing for prizes and raising money in the process. Robinson said they have out-of-town judges who judge for us and also have the crowd favorite judging by the public for a dollar a vote. All proceeds will go towards the area’s Shop with a Cop program. Last year, the city raised more than $6,000. A listing of participants and google map will be available December 1st at lightsaroundlondon.com For more information visit https://visitlondonky.com/lights-around-london/

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO