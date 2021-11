Mrs. Edna V. Waters, of New Church, slipped from this life to her eternal rest on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at home with her family by her side. Born in Pocomoke, Md., Edna was the oldest daughter of the late Harvey E. Waters Sr. and the late Elsie V Waters. She was affectionately known as “Mom,” “Grandmom,” and “Granny.” She earned the name of “Sarge” by being the matriarch of the family and always tried to keep family in line.

