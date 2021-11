Thanksgiving is rolling around, and Christmas is around the bend. Plans are in the making. This year the children are all excited to spend Christmas with cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents in Ohio. If we all gather at Grandpa's large farmhouse, we fill it to the brim. Cooking for Daniel's family of 30 folks is no small task. I told my mother-in-law that we’ll all be pitching in and bring prepared dishes to lighten their load.

