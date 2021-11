Over the years, my yours, mine and ours bonusfamily blended into a peaceful menagerie. It was great around the holidays; all the kids, the exes, extended family on either side congregated at our home. No fights or arguments, we all accepted that this is the way life had played out and we tried to make it easy on the kids. Now that the kids are adults and married, they also have to go to their in-laws’ homes and our schedules never seems to jive. I sometimes see my biochildren, sometimes my bonuschildren, but rarely together. I am afraid we will never have a family Thanksgiving when we will all be together again. What’s good ex-etiquette?

