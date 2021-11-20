ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men's basketball falls to Creighton on first day of Paradise Jam

brownbears.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – The Brown men's basketball team fell to Creighton 78-57 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Paradise Jam Friday evening. "I don't think we played our best by any means, head coach Mike Martin said. "But Creighton deserves a lot of credit for that. They play...

brownbears.com

