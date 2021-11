Because of Jesus, we have so much to be thankful for … even in 2021. As a friend and I approached the ski resort, a voice rang out, “Ski hard, take chances!” I looked to my right and saw a tired-looking man. Quickly I began thinking, who is this guy and why is he talking to us? We assured him that we’d ski to the best of our abilities. This man then informed us that he had been up all-night making snow. He said all the rocks were covered up and there was a nice layer of manufactured snow. I asked him if he was going home to sleep to which he enthusiastically answered, “No, I’m going skiing!” A definite diehard.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO