ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Diana, The Musical Star Claps Back After Show Is Called “Disrespectful” to Princess Diana

wvli927.com
 6 days ago

From Kristen Stewart in Spencer to Emma...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Steals the Show in Plunging Little Black Dress & Sparkly Pumps for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale

Julianne Hough stole the show in her Saint Laurent black velvet mini dress upon her return to “Dancing With the Stars” for the Season 30 finale last night. The dancer acted as a guest judge for the episode. The star sported an off-the-shoulder dress with one full-length sleeve. The ensemble boasted a plunging neckline that featured sparkly detailing that ran across the seams and up her shoulder. For accessories, the 33-year-old matched the sparkly detail on the dress with a pair of jeweled hoop earrings as well as matching cartilage earrings. She wore a pair of thigh-high, sheer black socks with an...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

7 Current Fashion Trends That Diana, Princess Of Wales Did First

Diana, Princess of Wales can always be relied upon for fashion inspiration – with a number of recent on-screen depictions of the late princess familiarising another generation with her most notable wardrobe hits. Earlier this month, Elizabeth Debicki, who will play Diana in the next series of The Crown, was pictured in a remake of Diana’s off-the-shoulder chiffon dress by Christina Stambolian, also known as the revenge dress, while Emma Corrin, who played Diana in the Netflix hit’s previous season, modelled her voluminous fairytale ’80s wedding dress for the royal drama. Then there’s Kristen Stewart in the newly released Spencer, which is filled with recreations of Diana’s looks in the late ’80s and early ’90s, just before she distanced herself from the royal family.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Elizabeth Debicki
Cosmopolitan

Princess Diana's Bodyguard Saw 'Spencer' and Has Some Thoughts

Anyone seen Kristen Stewart's new movie Spencer yet? The film is gorgeous and Kristen's amazing, etc, but it also offers a rare glimpse into Princess Diana's increasingly isolated (from the royals, at least) life towards the end of her marriage to Prince Charles. So, how accurate is the film compared...
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Post

Review: Kristen Stewart explores Princess Diana's inner turmoil in 'Spencer'

The creative fascination with the late Princess Diana continues. With specials and series on television, musicals on stage and movies in theaters, creatives can’t get enough of this magical woman who still captivates the world more than 25 years after her tragic death. Not since Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis has the mystique of celebrity so captured the show business imagination.
CELEBRITIES
fangirlish.com

Princess Diana’s Friend Parts Way With ‘The Crown’

Not going to lie, it worries me that Princess Diana‘s friend, Jemima Khan, who was a consultant on The Crown, quit. Look, I think we all know that The Crown is a dramatization, but when you bring on someone who actually knew one of the people and then they quit over the way that her friend was being portrayed, I worry.
CELEBRITIES
CultureMap San Antonio

Absurdity reigns in the new Princess Diana gobsmacker Spencer

In her shocking 1992 tell-all, Diana: Her True Story, Princess Diana (secretly, through author Andrew Morton) laid bare all her sins and secrets from behind palace walls: She’d suffered from bulimia; inflicted self-harm and attempted suicide; felt disconnected from and spied on by the royal family; and wanted to leave her disastrous marriage to Prince Charles, who’d had an ongoing affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crown
townandcountrymag.com

Princess Diana Actually Wore Chanel—and Other Fashion Revelations in Spencer

Would you dare to reinvent a fashion icon's wardrobe? Spencer costume designer Jacqueline Durran was tasked with representing Princess Diana's style in the new film starring Kristen Stewart, but not recreating anything precisely (a la The Crown). For a celebrity whose looks are so legendary they require little description—the wedding gown, the revenge dress, the black sheep sweater—obscuring her outfits so that they are a dreamlike version of themselves is no small feat, even for a costume designer who has two Oscars under her belt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
utdailybeacon.com

‘Spencer’ Review: Stewart offers visceral portrayal of Princess Diana

In March of this year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed some disturbing issues taking place in the royal family that caused them to officially remove themselves from royal life. There were conversations in the palace about the color of their baby’s skin and Markle was denied mental health care while having suicidal thoughts.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Did Taylor Swift Channel Princess Diana's Famous ‘Revenge Dress’?

Red (Taylor’s Version) has officially hit the airwaves and Taylor Swift fans across the country are reliving their 2012 breakups and belting out the lyrics to “I Knew You Were Trouble” while their spouses turn their AirPods on “noise cancellation” in the other room so they can actually get some work done. Meanwhile, Twitter is throwing daggers at the alleged inspiration for the album, Jake Gyllenhaal, (who’s assumed to be hiding away somewhere, possibly with enough food and water to wait out the next few weeks away from the public eye). Swift, though, is on a press tour, promoting her album on every NBC vehicle that will have her. She’s the musical guest on this week’s Saturday Night Live and she spent this week making her rounds to both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers. It was what she wore on the latter of those two shows, though, that has people talking.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana On Remembrance Day By Wearing This

Kate Middleton channeled her late mother-in-law Princess Diana when she made an appearance at the Remembrance Day service in London Sunday. The Duchess of Cambridge joined Camilla Parker Bowles and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, on the balcony during the event. The three royals wore black outfits, different hats and poppy pins to mark the occasion.
WORLD
enstarz.com

Princess Diana Shock: Paparazzi Took Advantage of Princess of Wales' Images By Doing This

Princess Diana reportedly suffered from the mistreatment of a paparazzi as the media staff used the royal princess' pictures to "get rich." Before Princess Diana's death, she became the most photographed woman in the world. When she became part of the royal family, she immediately changed what a royal should look like and became a style icon for years until her untimely death.
WORLD
arcamax.com

Crown producers wanted to film at Princess Diana's childhood home

Princess Diana's brother rejected a request for 'The Crown' to film at her childhood home. Earl Spencer has revealed producers made an application to shoot the upcoming series of the regal drama - which will focus on the events from the end of his sister's marriage to Prince Charles up to her tragic death in a car accident in 1997 - at his Althorp estate in Northamptonshire but he turned them down because it wasn't something he wanted to be involved with.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy