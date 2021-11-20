Find out how to apply for free mental health services in the community

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed many challenges to the American education system and its students, educators, and parents. In 2020, more than half of all American public schools switched to full/partial online learning in response to social distancing protocols which, in turn, cut off many social and mental resources to American children. These changes significantly affected students already diagnosed with mental health conditions, as many students’ sole access to mental health services were obtained through their school. The transition to online learning had severe repercussions for many American children and adolescents, as seen in a recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey, which found that between April and October 2020, the number of children between the ages of 5 and 11 who visited a hospital’s ER due to mental health crisis increased by 24 percent with the number of 12- to 17-year-olds visiting the ER increasing by 31 percent.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO