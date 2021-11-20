ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Find out how to apply for free mental health services in the community

By Victoria Young
Independent Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD — Through recent grants, VIDA Wellness is able to offer free mental health services to many in the community. VIDA received grants from Mental Health America, Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) and the City of Concord. Some of these funds were given through the American Rescue Plan 2021. Co-Founder...

independenttribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MedicalXpress

People who wake up, smoke and return to sleep may need mental health support to quit

Many cigarette smokers wake in the night, smoke, and then return to sleep. Prior research has linked this behavior to smoking a higher number of cigarettes each day and to a higher likelihood of failing when trying to quit smoking. In recent years, some researchers began to propose that waking to smoke is a symptom of nicotine dependence. New research from Penn State, however, suggests that waking in the night is more likely the result of stress than nicotine addiction.
MENTAL HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

5 Behaviors That Reveal Hidden Mental Health Struggles

People feel free in today’s society to talk about their medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer. However, the stigma around mental health struggles keeps individuals from mentioning bipolar, depression, and anxiety terms. It’s because they feel that mental matters make you weak, but physical problems can be explained.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

People with mental health problems should be asked about finances – charity

People receiving treatment for mental health problems should be routinely asked about their finances as part of urgent action needed to stop a devastating debt cycle, according to a charity.The Money and Mental Health Policy Institute said links between debt, mental health problems and suicide must be a priority in coronavirus pandemic recovery plans.GPs A&E departments and community mental health services should routinely ask people receiving treatment for mental health problems about their finances, and provide clear signposting to help those who need it, the charity said.Banks, energy companies and other essential services providers should proactively identify customers who...
MENTAL HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Debunking 10 Myths About Psychiatric Medication for Mental Health

Originally Posted On: https://sageclinic.org/blog/debunking-myths-psychiatric-medication/. Over 40 million adults live with some type of mental health issue, equating to one in every five American adults. Mental health conditions can range from mild to severe, and some people who experience these symptoms are able to function well enough on their own or with therapy alone. However, for those that need medication management for mental health, there are many misconceptions that continue to persist today.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Concord, NC
County
Cabarrus County, NC
pix11.com

Mental Wellness Monday: How the holidays impact our mental health

Each week, the PIX11 Morning News crew will pick a different topic and how our mental health is affected. This week’s topic: How the holidays impact our mental health. For many of us, the holidays bring feelings of joy and happiness. However, the stress, busy schedules and sometimes high expectations...
MENTAL HEALTH
sixtyandme.com

How to Regain Mental Health After a Serious Illness

You’ve just been put through the ringer. You’ve had a heart attack or finished a round of chemotherapy or had an aortic aneurysm repair or any other such serious health condition. For many, this kind of physical trauma can take a serious toll on mental health. It may send you into a tailspin of depression and anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
kxnet.com

Raising North Dakota: Equal opportunity for mental health services

Mental health resources are scarce throughout the state of North Dakota, especially when it comes to helping kids. In order to reach more kids and help more families, The Round Table was created. Valerie Meyers, MS/LPCC-S and president of The Round Table, discusses how the organization helps to fill a...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Cdc#Depression#Vida Wellness#Cabarrus Health Alliance#Americans#Cha#Childr
oxygenmag.com

How Exercise Boosts Mental Health

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Molly Kujawski has a family history of mental illness. In college she became depressed and took medication to fight the blues. At the same time, in an effort to counteract her genetics, she started working out regularly and eating better — and everything changed, including her mental health. “Once I got consistent with exercising and eating well, I didn’t need medication anymore,” she says.
MENTAL HEALTH
ocnjdaily.com

North Kansas City Schools on the Importance of Mental Health Services in Schools

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed many challenges to the American education system and its students, educators, and parents. In 2020, more than half of all American public schools switched to full/partial online learning in response to social distancing protocols which, in turn, cut off many social and mental resources to American children. These changes significantly affected students already diagnosed with mental health conditions, as many students’ sole access to mental health services were obtained through their school. The transition to online learning had severe repercussions for many American children and adolescents, as seen in a recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey, which found that between April and October 2020, the number of children between the ages of 5 and 11 who visited a hospital’s ER due to mental health crisis increased by 24 percent with the number of 12- to 17-year-olds visiting the ER increasing by 31 percent.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
ndsuspectrum.com

How I conquered my mental health

Trigger Warning: This article covers topics that may be difficult for some readers including but not limited to, anxiety, depression and eating disorders. Please use discretion when reading this. If you want to consume only the self help portion of this article, skip to the subheading: ‘When I got help.’
FARGO, ND
thedepauw.com

Counseling Service Educators Discuss Growing Mental Health Demand on Campus

In recent years, many colleges and universities all across the country have witnessed a growing demand for mental healthcare among students, most likely due to COVID-19, according to Malorie McGee, DePauw’s mental health and wellness educator. “Students are managing the transition back to in-person learning, navigating how to re-connect with...
MENTAL HEALTH
chapelboro.com

UNC Holds Mental Health Summit, Hears Concerns From Campus Community

As concerns regarding the wellbeing of students and staff continue to grow over the course of the pandemic, on Monday UNC hosted a day-long mental health summit to hear feedback from the campus community and consider solutions to the mental health epidemic. Dr. Samantha Meltzer-Brody, chair of UNC’s psychiatry department...
MENTAL HEALTH
kymkemp.com

Mental Health Services Act Focus of Online Meeting This Friday

Community residents are invited to learn more about the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Annual Update for 2022-2023 at a virtual meeting Friday, Nov. 19, from noon to 1 p.m. In 2004, California voters approved Proposition 63, or MHSA, which placed a 1 percent tax on personal incomes in excess of $1 million. This revenue is used to develop and support local mental health programs for children, youth, adults and older adults.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Tab

All the mental health services in Lincoln you can access this Movember

Movember is a global campaign that takes place every November of each year. The campaign is done to raise awareness for men’s cancers and other health issues that people can face. Those who take part grow a moustache during the month to highlight tackling male cancers and health awareness, this...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy