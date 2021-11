Affordable Dental Care (ADC) wil hold its fourth annual Smileathon in partnership with the Madison Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 14. People are either biking, walking, running, or swimming a 5k, 10k, or full marathon. The Smileathon is ADC’s largest fundraiser of the year, and its staff is looking forward to running and celebrating with the community while increasing access to dental care in Madison. The history of the Smileathon starts with someone on a run who passed their sign and noticed the clinic there.

MADISON, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO