Cam Newton is no stranger to the fashion world in the NFL. Leading up to every kickoff or important event, the high-profile quarterback always seems to look the part. Newton signed with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, marking a return to the place he called home for nine seasons before spending 2020 with the New England Patriots. And obviously, Newton had to bring a new outfit to the forefront during his contract signing with the team.

