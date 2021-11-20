ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you love being surprised, try reading "How Magicians Think"

By Terri Schlichenmeyer For the Herald
Williston Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t show it to anyone. Just look at it, quick, and put it back in the deck anywhere at random. Now think about that card. Think about the number, the suit, how many symbols were on it, the color, the shape. Concentrate hard on the card you chose and then wonder...

