WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of one of the most anticipated matches in recent Barcelona history as the Catalan giants face local rivals Espanyol in a huge La Liga game. But it’s not about this being a Derby match: tonight marks the debut of a new era as Barça legend Xavi Hernández makes his debut as head coach, and the hope is that this is the start of a new period of glory under the leadership of a club legend. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action.

