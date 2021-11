Sword Lunging can be incredibly useful in various scenarios in Sea of Thieves, some of which aren’t even combat-related. Unlike the normal Cutlass strike that does less damage, one Sword Lunge will take away half an enemy pirate’s health. Doing a Sword Lunge will leave you vulnerable for three seconds, but the move can’t be blocked. For this reason, it’s usually best for fighting fewer, stronger enemies rather than crowds. Here’s how to properly do a Sword Lunge in Sea of Thieves and some tips for use outside of combat.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO