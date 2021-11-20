CHP Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash On WB 210 Freeway

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – At least five people, including two children, were injured in a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar, adding to delays on a freeway already jammed with Thanksgiving getaway drivers. The crash was reported about 5:25 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway at Roxford Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. It was not immediately known how many vehicles were involved, nor what caused the collision. Paramedics were called to the scene to evaluate the five patients, and one or more may have been ejected from vehicles in the collision, Humphrey said. Details on the extent of their injuries and their conditions were not readily available. The first lane of the southbound 5 Freeway at Roxford Street was closed for an unknown duration following the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO