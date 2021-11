Despite the tumultuous release of GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, there have been some silver linings found behind all of the chaos. While the gameplay has more or less aged as you would assume a 20-year-old game would, there have been some interesting things unearthed in the games that were not expected and in this case, not even advertised. Thanks to the digging of some curious gamers, specifically Rockstar Intel reporter Ben Turpin, there has been a VR mode discovered in the game files. The mode in question seems to be a vaguely working VR mode that looks just like the first-person view in GTA V, but in the options menu it comes up as a VR option. Here’s what there is to know about GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

