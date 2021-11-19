ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Given Buy Rating By MKM Partners

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Analysts at MKM Partners told investors on Friday that they have upgraded Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to a buy from neutral, raising their price target to $166 from $156 in the process. Walmart shares haven't reacted to the...

The Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks That Offer Great Dividends

Target's store sales are still growing in the double digits. Despite its size, Walmart is finding new ways to expand. Starbucks is making a big push outside of the U.S. Earnings season is winding down, and there was lots of good news as well as some surprises. Many retailers that benefited from last year's pandemic-related, sales spurt continued to see strong earnings -- much to the delight of their shareholders. Even better, some of these retailers are also managing to grow their dividends, making these shares even smarter buys.
RETAIL
investing.com

Burlington Stores Shares Pop After MKM Calls Them a Buy

Investing.com — MKM Partners provided a bullish view on Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL ) shares following its third-quarter earnings report. Burlington shares rose 10% on Tuesday after it reported top and bottom-line growth. CEO Michael O'Sullivan told investors ""clearly we are taking market share" after the company's total sales...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Walmart stock gains after MKM analyst says buy, saying a more price discerning consumer should be a boon

Shares of Walmart Inc. rose 0.7% in premarket trading Friday, after the discount retail giant got a bullish boost from MKM Partners analyst Bill Kirk, who said the company is "doing the most, but getting the least credit." He raised his rating to buy and lifted his stock price target to $166 from $156. Kirk said Walmart has better inventory levels heading into the holidays, trends are accelerating while others are stagnating and is "best positioned" if the consumer becomes more price discerning given food and energy inflation. The stock had slumped 2.6% over the past three days, since Walmart reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, amid concerns over gross margin pressures. MKM's Kirk isn't so concerned, saying Walmart is diversifying away from food pressure, but is still gaining share against grocery peers. "Commentary on widening price gaps and not fully passing on inflation should concern other grocers but will be a boon to Walmart, particularly if the consumer becomes more value-conscious," Kirk wrote in a note to clients. Walmart's stock has slipped 4.6% over the past three months through Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.8%.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Walmart Upgraded to Buy by MKM on Fundamentals

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report shares traded higher Friday after MKM Partners upgraded the retail colossus to a buy and raised its price target to $166 from $156. “Relative to peers, we are impressed by Walmart's positioning,” MKM analyst Bill Kirk wrote in a commentary. He cited these areas:
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Walmart stock forecast after receiving an upgrade from MKM Partners

Walmart shares on Friday edged slightly lower despite receiving a rating upgrade from MKM Partners. The firm upgraded the retailer stock to buy from neutral pointing to better inventory levels. Analyst William Kirk also assigned a price target of $165 per share, implying a 16% upside potential. On Friday, Walmart...
RETAIL
Benzinga

MKM Partners Turns Bullish On This Retail Giant

MKM Partners analyst Bill Kirk upgraded Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $166, up from $156, implying a 16% upside. Relative to peers, Walmart has better inventory levels heading into the holiday and has shown the best progress toward building a subscription model, Kirk notes.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Fiverr (FVRR): $175 Price Target From MKM Partners

The shares of Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) have received a price target of $175 from MKM Partners. These are the details. The shares of Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) have received a price target of $175 from MKM Partners. And MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni increased the price target on Fiverr from MKM while maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
